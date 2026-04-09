Divine by Design Mentoring Co. Announces Cinematic Partnership to Bring Founder's Story to Life
A Cinematic Experience Tracing the Life, Purpose, and Vision of Ebony Belt and the Mission Behind Divine by Design Mentoring Co.
Waldorf, MD, April 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Divine by Design Mentoring Co. (DbD), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering at-risk young women in underserved communities, announces an exciting new creative partnership with undergraduate students from a DC Metro Area university. Through a community-based learning course, these students will produce a cinematic experience that brings the powerful origin story of DbD and its founder, Ebony Belt, to audiences for the very first time.
For nearly eight years, DbD has quietly and consistently changed the lives of youth in Southern Maryland. This project is designed to change that by pulling back the curtain and introducing the world to the woman, the mission, and the movement behind the nonprofit.
About The Project
Students will produce a cinematic display that will take audiences from Ebony Belt's childhood through the pivotal life experiences that led her to found Divine by Design Mentoring Co. and forward into the bold vision of where the organization is headed next. Raw, real, and redemptive. The project will weave together original interviews with Ebony, clips from her previous news media appearances, photographs, and highlights of past organizational milestones. Together, these elements will tell a complete story, not just of a nonprofit, but of a woman who refused to let her past define her ceiling.
"I have always believed that my story is not just mine," said Ebony Belt. "It belongs to every girl who has ever felt unseen, alone, or like the odds were stacked against her. If even one young woman watches and decides not to give up, then every moment of the hard road was worth it. And, for our donors and community, I want you to see exactly why this work matters and who it is for."
A Partnership That Models the Mission
The collaboration with DC Metro Area university students is itself a reflection of DbD's core values. Undergraduate students will serve as the creative team behind the production — gaining real-world experience while contributing meaningful work to a nonprofit serving a broader community. The partnership bridges academic learning with community impact in a way that mirrors everything DbD stands for.
"This is education meeting life purpose," said Ebony Belt. "These students are not just completing a course requirement, they are helping document a legacy. I am proud to partner with the next generation of creative professionals to tell this story."
This project is designed to speak to every audience DbD serves and needs to reach. For young women, girls and boys, it is a mirror. Proof that your beginning does not determine your ending. For parents and families, it is a window into why trauma-informed mentoring matters and what it looks like in practice. For donors, philanthropists, and community partners, it is an invitation — a clear, compelling look at the organization behind the mission and the leader who has given her life to it.
The cinematic experience is expected to be a cornerstone of DbD's fundraising, awareness, and outreach efforts as the organization steps boldly into its next chapter.
A Vision Eight Years in the Making
As DbD embarks its eighth year of service in 2026 — a year that has already brought the formation of its fully functional Board of Directors and a growing portfolio of community partnerships, this is not simply a film. It is an introduction and a declaration that is long overdue.
Stay connected for updates on the release and upcoming Divine by Design Mentoring Co. events, including the Winning From Within Women's Brunch, now open for registration at www.dbdmentoringco.org.
About Divine by Design Mentoring Co.
Divine by Design Mentoring Co. (DbD) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving young women in underserved communities across the Charles County, Maryland area. Founded in 2018 by Ebony Belt, DbD delivers trauma-informed mentoring, leadership development, academic support, and mental health resources to help at-risk girls find their voice, their purpose, and their full potential. For more information, visit www.dbdmentoringco.org.
For nearly eight years, DbD has quietly and consistently changed the lives of youth in Southern Maryland. This project is designed to change that by pulling back the curtain and introducing the world to the woman, the mission, and the movement behind the nonprofit.
About The Project
Students will produce a cinematic display that will take audiences from Ebony Belt's childhood through the pivotal life experiences that led her to found Divine by Design Mentoring Co. and forward into the bold vision of where the organization is headed next. Raw, real, and redemptive. The project will weave together original interviews with Ebony, clips from her previous news media appearances, photographs, and highlights of past organizational milestones. Together, these elements will tell a complete story, not just of a nonprofit, but of a woman who refused to let her past define her ceiling.
"I have always believed that my story is not just mine," said Ebony Belt. "It belongs to every girl who has ever felt unseen, alone, or like the odds were stacked against her. If even one young woman watches and decides not to give up, then every moment of the hard road was worth it. And, for our donors and community, I want you to see exactly why this work matters and who it is for."
A Partnership That Models the Mission
The collaboration with DC Metro Area university students is itself a reflection of DbD's core values. Undergraduate students will serve as the creative team behind the production — gaining real-world experience while contributing meaningful work to a nonprofit serving a broader community. The partnership bridges academic learning with community impact in a way that mirrors everything DbD stands for.
"This is education meeting life purpose," said Ebony Belt. "These students are not just completing a course requirement, they are helping document a legacy. I am proud to partner with the next generation of creative professionals to tell this story."
This project is designed to speak to every audience DbD serves and needs to reach. For young women, girls and boys, it is a mirror. Proof that your beginning does not determine your ending. For parents and families, it is a window into why trauma-informed mentoring matters and what it looks like in practice. For donors, philanthropists, and community partners, it is an invitation — a clear, compelling look at the organization behind the mission and the leader who has given her life to it.
The cinematic experience is expected to be a cornerstone of DbD's fundraising, awareness, and outreach efforts as the organization steps boldly into its next chapter.
A Vision Eight Years in the Making
As DbD embarks its eighth year of service in 2026 — a year that has already brought the formation of its fully functional Board of Directors and a growing portfolio of community partnerships, this is not simply a film. It is an introduction and a declaration that is long overdue.
Stay connected for updates on the release and upcoming Divine by Design Mentoring Co. events, including the Winning From Within Women's Brunch, now open for registration at www.dbdmentoringco.org.
About Divine by Design Mentoring Co.
Divine by Design Mentoring Co. (DbD) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving young women in underserved communities across the Charles County, Maryland area. Founded in 2018 by Ebony Belt, DbD delivers trauma-informed mentoring, leadership development, academic support, and mental health resources to help at-risk girls find their voice, their purpose, and their full potential. For more information, visit www.dbdmentoringco.org.
Contact
Divine by Design Mentoring Co.Contact
Ebony Belt
301-882-1801
dbdmentoringco.org
Ebony Belt
301-882-1801
dbdmentoringco.org
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