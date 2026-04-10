Divine by Design Mentoring Co. Announces a Fully Functional Board of Directors
Eight Years Strong — Nonprofit Marks Major Milestone with First Governing Board
Waldorf, MD, April 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Divine by Design Mentoring Co. (DbD), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering young women in underserved communities, proudly announces it’s fully functional Board of Directors. As the organization approaches eight years of transformative mentoring work, this milestone marks a bold new chapter of growth, accountability, and strategic impact.
"Standing up our Board of Directors is a testament to how far Divine by Design has come," said Ebony Belt, Founder and CEO of DbD. "For almost eight years, we have poured everything into the girls we serve. This board will continue to ensure that the mission we have built is protected, strengthened, and positioned to reach even more mentees who need us."
Years of Impact
Founded by Ebony Belt, a certified trauma support specialist, certified Safe Dates facilitator, and a woman who overcame her own profound adversity. DbD was built on one powerful truth: all youth deserve someone in their corner. What began as an informal effort to help girls one at a time grew into a full-time mission, then a thriving nonprofit organization rooted in trauma-informed care for the community as a whole.
DbD provides individual mentoring, group mentoring, academic support, mental health resources, and leadership development; all designed to meet young people exactly where they are. Research confirms the impact of this work: according to youthmentor.org, youth who meet regularly with mentors are 46% less likely to start using illegal drugs and 27% less likely to start drinking. DbD's approach goes further in addressing the emotional, mental, and physical well-being of every mentee it serves.
Introducing the Board of Directors
DbD's board brings together leaders committed to the nonprofit's mission of inspiring and empowering vulnerable, at-risk youth to live out their full potential.
- Gia Richmond | Board President
- Dr. Lynnecia S. Eley | Board Vice President
- Mikela Armstrong | Board Risk Management
- Dr. Th-Juan Mcleese-Lewis | Member At-Large
Looking Ahead
With a full governing board in place, DbD is positioned to expand its reach, deepen partnerships, and secure the resources needed to serve more young people across the region. The organization's visibility has steadily grown and with this extended leadership structure, the community can expect even greater things from Divine by Design Mentoring Co. in the years ahead.
The public is invited to learn more, support the mission, or connect with the organization at www.dbdmentoringco.org. DbD's upcoming community event, Winning From Within Women's Brunch, is now open for registration. Tickets available on the website.
About Divine by Design Mentoring Co.
Divine by Design Mentoring Co. (DbD) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving young women in underserved communities across the Charles County, Maryland area. Founded in 2018 by Ebony Belt, DbD delivers trauma-informed mentoring, leadership development, academic support, and mental health resources to help at-risk youth find their voice, their purpose, and their full potential. For more information, visit www.dbdmentoringco.org.
"Standing up our Board of Directors is a testament to how far Divine by Design has come," said Ebony Belt, Founder and CEO of DbD. "For almost eight years, we have poured everything into the girls we serve. This board will continue to ensure that the mission we have built is protected, strengthened, and positioned to reach even more mentees who need us."
Years of Impact
Founded by Ebony Belt, a certified trauma support specialist, certified Safe Dates facilitator, and a woman who overcame her own profound adversity. DbD was built on one powerful truth: all youth deserve someone in their corner. What began as an informal effort to help girls one at a time grew into a full-time mission, then a thriving nonprofit organization rooted in trauma-informed care for the community as a whole.
DbD provides individual mentoring, group mentoring, academic support, mental health resources, and leadership development; all designed to meet young people exactly where they are. Research confirms the impact of this work: according to youthmentor.org, youth who meet regularly with mentors are 46% less likely to start using illegal drugs and 27% less likely to start drinking. DbD's approach goes further in addressing the emotional, mental, and physical well-being of every mentee it serves.
Introducing the Board of Directors
DbD's board brings together leaders committed to the nonprofit's mission of inspiring and empowering vulnerable, at-risk youth to live out their full potential.
- Gia Richmond | Board President
- Dr. Lynnecia S. Eley | Board Vice President
- Mikela Armstrong | Board Risk Management
- Dr. Th-Juan Mcleese-Lewis | Member At-Large
Looking Ahead
With a full governing board in place, DbD is positioned to expand its reach, deepen partnerships, and secure the resources needed to serve more young people across the region. The organization's visibility has steadily grown and with this extended leadership structure, the community can expect even greater things from Divine by Design Mentoring Co. in the years ahead.
The public is invited to learn more, support the mission, or connect with the organization at www.dbdmentoringco.org. DbD's upcoming community event, Winning From Within Women's Brunch, is now open for registration. Tickets available on the website.
About Divine by Design Mentoring Co.
Divine by Design Mentoring Co. (DbD) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving young women in underserved communities across the Charles County, Maryland area. Founded in 2018 by Ebony Belt, DbD delivers trauma-informed mentoring, leadership development, academic support, and mental health resources to help at-risk youth find their voice, their purpose, and their full potential. For more information, visit www.dbdmentoringco.org.
Contact
Divine by Design Mentoring Co.Contact
Ebony Belt
301-882-1801
dbdmentoringco.org
Ebony Belt
301-882-1801
dbdmentoringco.org
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