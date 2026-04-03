Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Blazey Construction Services LLC and Boudreau Pipeline Corporation
Houston, TX, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between Blazey Construction, Inc., a construction and infrastructure services company, and Boudreau Pipeline Corporation, an employee-owned utility contractor.
Blazey Construction Services LLC is a respected construction and infrastructure services provider with deep expertise in underground utilities, site development, and heavy civil construction. The company has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable solutions to municipalities, developers, and contractors while maintaining a culture focused on craftsmanship, safety, and long-term client relationships.
"It has been a wonderful experience dealing and coordinating with Benchmark. We had many interested buyers who would have been a very good partner for Blazey Construction, but I declined them all. As a seller/owner, 'very good' was not good enough. I wanted a 'Perfect Buyer' who would continue Blazey's legacy and reputation and share a similar culture (treat employees as family). Boudreau also has the financial resources to grow the company. Boudreau Pipeline Company was the 'Perfect Buyer.' They met all my criteria and some." - James Moheet, Founder, Blazey Construction Services LLC
Boudreau Pipeline Corporation is a leading employee-owned utility contractor specializing in wet utility infrastructure, pipeline installation, and underground services for both public and private-sector projects. Since its founding in the mid-1990s, the company has grown into a trusted partner across the western United States, known for its commitment to safety, quality, and delivering complex infrastructure projects on time and on budget.
“We wish the best to both teams going forward in their future partnership and couldn't have been happier to have played a part in this transaction." - Haden Buckman, Associate Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Blazey Construction Services LLC is a respected construction and infrastructure services provider with deep expertise in underground utilities, site development, and heavy civil construction. The company has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable solutions to municipalities, developers, and contractors while maintaining a culture focused on craftsmanship, safety, and long-term client relationships.
"It has been a wonderful experience dealing and coordinating with Benchmark. We had many interested buyers who would have been a very good partner for Blazey Construction, but I declined them all. As a seller/owner, 'very good' was not good enough. I wanted a 'Perfect Buyer' who would continue Blazey's legacy and reputation and share a similar culture (treat employees as family). Boudreau also has the financial resources to grow the company. Boudreau Pipeline Company was the 'Perfect Buyer.' They met all my criteria and some." - James Moheet, Founder, Blazey Construction Services LLC
Boudreau Pipeline Corporation is a leading employee-owned utility contractor specializing in wet utility infrastructure, pipeline installation, and underground services for both public and private-sector projects. Since its founding in the mid-1990s, the company has grown into a trusted partner across the western United States, known for its commitment to safety, quality, and delivering complex infrastructure projects on time and on budget.
“We wish the best to both teams going forward in their future partnership and couldn't have been happier to have played a part in this transaction." - Haden Buckman, Associate Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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