Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Distinguished Family Law Attorney Maria Estela de Orduna as Senior Trial Attorney
Corona, CA, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Reel Fathers Rights APC, a premier California Family Law firm advocating for fathers’ rights in family law, is proud to announce the addition of Maria Estela de Orduna to the firm as a Senior Trial Attorney. Ms. de Orduna brings decades of experience in complex, high-stakes litigation and a sophisticated perspective on both domestic and international family law disputes.
Licensed to practice law in both California and Mexico, Ms. de Orduna offers a powerful advantage to clients navigating jurisdictional challenges. Her background includes extensive work with international treaties, including Hague Convention petitions regarding international child abduction and the enforcement of foreign custody and support orders. Her commitment to this field is further evidenced by her past volunteer work with the U.S. Department of State’s International Parental Abduction Unit.
“We are honored to have an attorney of Maria’s caliber join our team,” said Mark Reel Jr, CEO of Reel Fathers Rights APC. “Her deep understanding of the financial intricacies of marital dissolution and her authoritative knowledge of cross-border litigation significantly enhances our ability to protect the assets and parental rights of the fathers we represent.”
Throughout her twenty-year career in Southern California, Ms. de Orduna has established herself as a formidable advocate in contested matters involving high-conflict divorce, sensitive child custody battles, and domestic violence. She is particularly skilled in managing the division of high-net-worth estates, multi-asset tracing, and business evaluations.
Ms. de Orduna’s reputation is reflected in numerous professional honors, including being named to the Super Lawyers San Diego list for five consecutive years (2021–2025) and receiving the Wiley W. Manuel Award for Outstanding Community Service from the California State Bar.
At Reel Fathers Rights, Ms. de Orduna will continue her vocation of securing the best possible outcomes for families, pairing her extensive courtroom experience with uncompromising integrity.
About Reel Fathers Rights APC
Reel Fathers Rights APC, is a Statewide California family law firm focusing exclusively in California Divorce, Child Custody and Domestic Violence. Founded by Attorney Mark Reel Jr. in 2021, Reel Fathers Rights now boasts over 20 award-winning family law attorneys, including Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers, and Certified Specialists, and over 300 years of legal experience. Headquartered in Corona, the firm operates multiple offices across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Orange Counties, providing legal representation for men navigating child custody battles, complex visitation schedules, and child support litigation.
About Attorney Mark Reel Jr.
Mark Reel Jr. is the founder and CEO of Reel Fathers Rights APC, a premier California law firm focusing on the rights of men in the family court system. A recognized leader in the legal industry, Reel was named a Super Lawyers Rising Star in 2025 and 2026 and a Best Lawyers “Ones to Watch” honoree in 2026. Under his leadership, the firm achieved unprecedented growth, ranking as the #1 Fastest Growing Law Firm in the United States by the Inc. 5000 and the 13th fastest-growing privately held business overall. Additionally, Inc. Regionals recognized the firm as the second fastest-growing business in the Pacific Region.
Beyond the courtroom, Reel serves as the President of the Board for the National Council for Equal and Shared Parenting. His advocacy work extends to the legislative level, where he champions equal and shared parenting initiatives at the state level and leads efforts for Title IV-D reform at the federal level. Mark Reel Jr. provides strategic counsel for fathers navigating custody and support matters in Corona, CA, and throughout Southern California. Discover more about his advocacy and legal services at www.ReelFathersRights.com.
Licensed to practice law in both California and Mexico, Ms. de Orduna offers a powerful advantage to clients navigating jurisdictional challenges. Her background includes extensive work with international treaties, including Hague Convention petitions regarding international child abduction and the enforcement of foreign custody and support orders. Her commitment to this field is further evidenced by her past volunteer work with the U.S. Department of State’s International Parental Abduction Unit.
“We are honored to have an attorney of Maria’s caliber join our team,” said Mark Reel Jr, CEO of Reel Fathers Rights APC. “Her deep understanding of the financial intricacies of marital dissolution and her authoritative knowledge of cross-border litigation significantly enhances our ability to protect the assets and parental rights of the fathers we represent.”
Throughout her twenty-year career in Southern California, Ms. de Orduna has established herself as a formidable advocate in contested matters involving high-conflict divorce, sensitive child custody battles, and domestic violence. She is particularly skilled in managing the division of high-net-worth estates, multi-asset tracing, and business evaluations.
Ms. de Orduna’s reputation is reflected in numerous professional honors, including being named to the Super Lawyers San Diego list for five consecutive years (2021–2025) and receiving the Wiley W. Manuel Award for Outstanding Community Service from the California State Bar.
At Reel Fathers Rights, Ms. de Orduna will continue her vocation of securing the best possible outcomes for families, pairing her extensive courtroom experience with uncompromising integrity.
About Reel Fathers Rights APC
Reel Fathers Rights APC, is a Statewide California family law firm focusing exclusively in California Divorce, Child Custody and Domestic Violence. Founded by Attorney Mark Reel Jr. in 2021, Reel Fathers Rights now boasts over 20 award-winning family law attorneys, including Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers, and Certified Specialists, and over 300 years of legal experience. Headquartered in Corona, the firm operates multiple offices across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Orange Counties, providing legal representation for men navigating child custody battles, complex visitation schedules, and child support litigation.
About Attorney Mark Reel Jr.
Mark Reel Jr. is the founder and CEO of Reel Fathers Rights APC, a premier California law firm focusing on the rights of men in the family court system. A recognized leader in the legal industry, Reel was named a Super Lawyers Rising Star in 2025 and 2026 and a Best Lawyers “Ones to Watch” honoree in 2026. Under his leadership, the firm achieved unprecedented growth, ranking as the #1 Fastest Growing Law Firm in the United States by the Inc. 5000 and the 13th fastest-growing privately held business overall. Additionally, Inc. Regionals recognized the firm as the second fastest-growing business in the Pacific Region.
Beyond the courtroom, Reel serves as the President of the Board for the National Council for Equal and Shared Parenting. His advocacy work extends to the legislative level, where he champions equal and shared parenting initiatives at the state level and leads efforts for Title IV-D reform at the federal level. Mark Reel Jr. provides strategic counsel for fathers navigating custody and support matters in Corona, CA, and throughout Southern California. Discover more about his advocacy and legal services at www.ReelFathersRights.com.
Contact
Reel Fathers RightsContact
Jeremy Jones
951-339-3826
https://reelfathersrights.com/
Jeremy Jones
951-339-3826
https://reelfathersrights.com/
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