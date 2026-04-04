Hands That Help the Community Giveaway
Still I Rise will host its “Hands That Help the Community Giveaway” this Saturday to support families and individuals in need throughout Kankakee County.
Kankakee, IL, April 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Still I Rise will host its “Hands That Help the Community Giveaway” this Saturday to support families and individuals in need throughout Kankakee County.
This upcoming giveaway continues the organization’s ongoing relief efforts, with a focus on bringing the community together during a critical time. In response to the recent tornadoes that impacted the City of Kankakee and Aroma Park, Still I Rise has been actively providing disaster relief through food distribution, clothing assistance, and hygiene support for families facing hardship.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026
Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Location: RE/MAX (Sidewalk Location)
297 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901 (Corner of Schuyler & Station Street)
Volunteers will distribute essential items, including: Household dinnerware sets (donated by Emanuel Congregation: Chicago), New and gently used clothing for men, women, and children, Baby clothing, Household essentials, New boots for girls, Cola beverages, Easter items and more.
Last week, families and youth also received complimentary goodie baskets provided by Krafty Baskets & Kreations.
To help make this event possible, Still I Rise has partnered with community sponsors.
“We recently had several tornadoes that touched down and caused significant damage to homes, and we’re out here giving away essential items to help those in need,” said Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson, Founder and Executive Director of Still I Rise, during a recent interview with CBS News.
Still I Rise is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in October 2014 by Kankakee native Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson. The organization is committed to empowering low-income and underserved youth and young adults to create positive, healthy changes in their lives and communities.
Over the past decade, Still I Rise has served thousands of youth, adults, and families throughout Kankakee County and surrounding areas through initiatives such as school supply giveaways, health and wellness clinics, feeding the homeless, and hosting numerous community outreach programs.
In recognition of its impact, the organization received several honors in 2021, including the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce “Nonprofit of the Year” Award, the NAACP President’s Award, and multiple Best of Kankakee Awards.
This upcoming giveaway continues the organization’s ongoing relief efforts, with a focus on bringing the community together during a critical time. In response to the recent tornadoes that impacted the City of Kankakee and Aroma Park, Still I Rise has been actively providing disaster relief through food distribution, clothing assistance, and hygiene support for families facing hardship.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026
Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Location: RE/MAX (Sidewalk Location)
297 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901 (Corner of Schuyler & Station Street)
Volunteers will distribute essential items, including: Household dinnerware sets (donated by Emanuel Congregation: Chicago), New and gently used clothing for men, women, and children, Baby clothing, Household essentials, New boots for girls, Cola beverages, Easter items and more.
Last week, families and youth also received complimentary goodie baskets provided by Krafty Baskets & Kreations.
To help make this event possible, Still I Rise has partnered with community sponsors.
“We recently had several tornadoes that touched down and caused significant damage to homes, and we’re out here giving away essential items to help those in need,” said Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson, Founder and Executive Director of Still I Rise, during a recent interview with CBS News.
Still I Rise is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in October 2014 by Kankakee native Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson. The organization is committed to empowering low-income and underserved youth and young adults to create positive, healthy changes in their lives and communities.
Over the past decade, Still I Rise has served thousands of youth, adults, and families throughout Kankakee County and surrounding areas through initiatives such as school supply giveaways, health and wellness clinics, feeding the homeless, and hosting numerous community outreach programs.
In recognition of its impact, the organization received several honors in 2021, including the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce “Nonprofit of the Year” Award, the NAACP President’s Award, and multiple Best of Kankakee Awards.
Contact
Still I RiseContact
L Gardner
815-414-9614
Still-iRise.org
L Gardner
815-414-9614
Still-iRise.org
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