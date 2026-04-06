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Institute of Neurodiversity, US Announces Formal Launch

Institute of Neurodiversity, US Announces Formal Launch
Los Angeles, CA, April 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Institute of Neurodiversity US (IONUS) is the American affiliate of the global Institute of Neurodiversity, an international organization dedicated to advancing the inclusion and empowerment of neurodivergent individuals worldwide. IONUS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2022 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vSrWXqyRHHl69jMV_nZqh7GAKkN542UTFypyw-oQPw2Y1P_I_7Dj4Mt2GimMxnGpasearjAX4bYTF0Y/pub
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Institute of Neurodiversity, US (IONUS)
Rob Hollman
213-590-8900
www.ionus.org
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PDF version of press release

PDF version of press release

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