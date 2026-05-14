Dunwoody Nature Center Celebrates 20 Years of Monarchs & Margaritas Fundraising Event
Dunwoody, GA, May 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Dunwoody Nature Center celebrated the 20th anniversary of its signature fundraising event, Monarchs & Margaritas, on Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 6:00–9:00 p.m. under a tent in the park at the Nature Center. The evening brought together community members, supporters, and nature lovers to celebrate and support conservation, education, and community impact.
Held at the Nature Center’s scenic campus at 5343 Roberts Drive, the signature event featured dinner, an open bar, live music, and interactive experiences, along with opportunities for guests to support the organization’s mission to connect people with nature and inspire environmental stewardship.
Guests also had the chance to tour the Wildcat Creek Learning Lab, the Nature Center’s brand-new outdoor education space designed to expand environmental learning opportunities for children, families, and school groups across the region.
“For two decades, Monarchs & Margaritas has been one of our favorite nights of the year,” said Nancy Longacre, Executive Director of the Dunwoody Nature Center. “It’s a chance for the community to come together, celebrate nature, and directly support the programs that help people of all ages discover the magic of the outdoors.”
The evening included:
- Dinner and an open bar
- Cocktails on the new boardwalk
- A tour of the Wildcat Creek Learning Lab
- A paddle-raise style fundraising auction
- The Race for the Golden Ticket
- Live music and interactive experiences
Proceeds from the event support the Nature Center’s environmental education programs, conservation initiatives, and stewardship of the Nature Center’s green spaces, ensuring the organization can continue serving thousands of visitors, students, and families each year.
About the Dunwoody Nature Center:
Dunwoody Nature Center preserves and enhances Dunwoody Park while providing education, recreation, and environmental stewardship opportunities for the community. Through hands-on learning programs, conservation initiatives, and community events, the Nature Center inspires people of all ages to connect with and protect the natural world.
Media Contact:
Jordan McLaughlin
Marketing Communications Manager
jordan@dunwoodynature.org
www.dunwoodynature.org
Held at the Nature Center’s scenic campus at 5343 Roberts Drive, the signature event featured dinner, an open bar, live music, and interactive experiences, along with opportunities for guests to support the organization’s mission to connect people with nature and inspire environmental stewardship.
Guests also had the chance to tour the Wildcat Creek Learning Lab, the Nature Center’s brand-new outdoor education space designed to expand environmental learning opportunities for children, families, and school groups across the region.
“For two decades, Monarchs & Margaritas has been one of our favorite nights of the year,” said Nancy Longacre, Executive Director of the Dunwoody Nature Center. “It’s a chance for the community to come together, celebrate nature, and directly support the programs that help people of all ages discover the magic of the outdoors.”
The evening included:
- Dinner and an open bar
- Cocktails on the new boardwalk
- A tour of the Wildcat Creek Learning Lab
- A paddle-raise style fundraising auction
- The Race for the Golden Ticket
- Live music and interactive experiences
Proceeds from the event support the Nature Center’s environmental education programs, conservation initiatives, and stewardship of the Nature Center’s green spaces, ensuring the organization can continue serving thousands of visitors, students, and families each year.
About the Dunwoody Nature Center:
Dunwoody Nature Center preserves and enhances Dunwoody Park while providing education, recreation, and environmental stewardship opportunities for the community. Through hands-on learning programs, conservation initiatives, and community events, the Nature Center inspires people of all ages to connect with and protect the natural world.
Media Contact:
Jordan McLaughlin
Marketing Communications Manager
jordan@dunwoodynature.org
www.dunwoodynature.org
Contact
Dunwoody Nature CenterContact
Jordan McLaughlin
770-394-3322
dunwoodynature.org/
Jordan McLaughlin
770-394-3322
dunwoodynature.org/
Categories