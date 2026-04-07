ARC Clean Technology Signs Term Sheet with IC Nuclear & Industry for Deployment and Development of ARC-100 in Türkiye
Washington, DC, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- arc-cleantech.comARC Clean Technology (“ARC”), a leading developer of advanced small modular reactors (“aSMRs”), today announced the signing of a term sheet with IC Nuclear & Industry (ICN), a member of IC Holding— one of Türkiye’s leading diversified investment groups— to establish the commercial framework for the deployment and development of the ARC-100, a sodium-cooled advanced nuclear reactor, in Türkiye and the region.
The collaboration supports ICN’s active role in Türkiye’s Domestic Nuclear Reactor Development Project announced by the Ministry of Industry and Technology, while establishing a comprehensive framework for advanced nuclear deployment in the country. In line with Türkiye’s energy infrastructure and industrial priorities, reactor design adaptation, engineering development, and local integration activities will be shaped under the leadership of ICN. In parallel, the parties aim to develop a Türkiye-based commercialization strategy, positioning Türkiye as a regional hub for advanced nuclear solutions and enabling their long-term commercialization and broader regional deployment.
The cooperation framework includes joint technical, economic, and regulatory feasibility studies for the deployment of the ARC-100 in Türkiye, as well as the development of a long-term commercialization and industrialization roadmap for advanced nuclear technologies. Having reached consensus on the principal commercial terms, the parties intend to negotiate definitive agreements governing technology licensing, engineering collaboration, and project implementation.
“The ARC-100 represents a highly compelling advanced nuclear technology with significant potential to support Türkiye’s clean energy transition, industrial competitiveness, and long-term energy security,” said Murad Bayar, Chairman of the Board of ICN. “Against the backdrop of deepening U.S.–Türkiye cooperation in civil nuclear energy, our collaboration with ARC Clean Technology creates a strategic platform to assess how next-generation nuclear solutions can be adapted to Türkiye’s needs, strengthen domestic engineering and industrial capabilities, and contribute to sustainable economic growth.”
“ARC is extremely excited to begin this collaboration with IC Nuclear & Industry to explore deployment opportunities for the ARC-100 in Türkiye,” said James Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of ARC Clean Technology. “This collaboration is an important step in ARC’s global market strategy, as we work with leading partners to deploy advanced nuclear solutions internationally.”
The timing of the agreement aligns with deepening cooperation between the United States and Türkiye in the field of civil nuclear energy, including the recent U.S.–Türkiye nuclear cooperation agreement, which establishes a framework for expanded collaboration on advanced nuclear technologies, energy security, and the clean energy transition.
About ARC Clean Technology
ARC Clean Technology Inc. is a U.S. clean energy technology company developing the ARC-100, an advanced small modular reactor offering safe, reliable, and economical carbon-free power. Leveraging proven technology from the 30-year performance of its prototype, the ARC-100’s modular design provides 100 megawatts of energy for electricity, industrial applications and the rapidly growing demand for AI data centers. A license to prepare site application for commercial demonstration of the ARC reactor in New Brunswick, Canada was submitted to the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission in 2023. ARC is also a participant in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP), supporting accelerated SMR development. ARC Clean Technology has offices in Washington, DC and New Brunswick, Canada.
For more information, please see www.arc-cleantech.com
Media Inquiries:
ARC Clean Technology
Sandra Donnelly
sdonnelly@arc-cleantech.com
About IC Nuclear & Industry
IC Nuclear & Industry, established by IC Holding, a Türkiye-based diversified investment holding, to advance Türkiye’s vision of becoming a globally competitive exporter of nuclear engineering and technology, serves as the group’s dedicated platform for all nuclear-related activities. Backed by IC Holding’s extensive experience in large-scale infrastructure, energy, construction, and industrial projects—both domestically and internationally—IC Nuclear & Industry aims to play an active role in Türkiye’s and the region’s nuclear energy transformation. Building on the group’s advanced engineering capabilities, project management expertise, and hands-on experience gained through major projects such as the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, the company focuses on both conventional nuclear power projects and next-generation technologies, including advanced small modular reactors. Through strategic partnerships and technology investments, IC Nuclear & Industry and IC Holding seek to strengthen Türkiye’s energy security, support its carbon-neutral ambitions, enhance technological independence, and contribute to long-term industrial competitiveness and sustainable economic growth.
For more information, please see: www.icholding.com.tr
Media Inquiries
IC Holding
Sudi Yamak
sudi.yamak@ic.com.tr
The collaboration supports ICN’s active role in Türkiye’s Domestic Nuclear Reactor Development Project announced by the Ministry of Industry and Technology, while establishing a comprehensive framework for advanced nuclear deployment in the country. In line with Türkiye’s energy infrastructure and industrial priorities, reactor design adaptation, engineering development, and local integration activities will be shaped under the leadership of ICN. In parallel, the parties aim to develop a Türkiye-based commercialization strategy, positioning Türkiye as a regional hub for advanced nuclear solutions and enabling their long-term commercialization and broader regional deployment.
The cooperation framework includes joint technical, economic, and regulatory feasibility studies for the deployment of the ARC-100 in Türkiye, as well as the development of a long-term commercialization and industrialization roadmap for advanced nuclear technologies. Having reached consensus on the principal commercial terms, the parties intend to negotiate definitive agreements governing technology licensing, engineering collaboration, and project implementation.
“The ARC-100 represents a highly compelling advanced nuclear technology with significant potential to support Türkiye’s clean energy transition, industrial competitiveness, and long-term energy security,” said Murad Bayar, Chairman of the Board of ICN. “Against the backdrop of deepening U.S.–Türkiye cooperation in civil nuclear energy, our collaboration with ARC Clean Technology creates a strategic platform to assess how next-generation nuclear solutions can be adapted to Türkiye’s needs, strengthen domestic engineering and industrial capabilities, and contribute to sustainable economic growth.”
“ARC is extremely excited to begin this collaboration with IC Nuclear & Industry to explore deployment opportunities for the ARC-100 in Türkiye,” said James Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of ARC Clean Technology. “This collaboration is an important step in ARC’s global market strategy, as we work with leading partners to deploy advanced nuclear solutions internationally.”
The timing of the agreement aligns with deepening cooperation between the United States and Türkiye in the field of civil nuclear energy, including the recent U.S.–Türkiye nuclear cooperation agreement, which establishes a framework for expanded collaboration on advanced nuclear technologies, energy security, and the clean energy transition.
About ARC Clean Technology
ARC Clean Technology Inc. is a U.S. clean energy technology company developing the ARC-100, an advanced small modular reactor offering safe, reliable, and economical carbon-free power. Leveraging proven technology from the 30-year performance of its prototype, the ARC-100’s modular design provides 100 megawatts of energy for electricity, industrial applications and the rapidly growing demand for AI data centers. A license to prepare site application for commercial demonstration of the ARC reactor in New Brunswick, Canada was submitted to the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission in 2023. ARC is also a participant in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP), supporting accelerated SMR development. ARC Clean Technology has offices in Washington, DC and New Brunswick, Canada.
For more information, please see www.arc-cleantech.com
Media Inquiries:
ARC Clean Technology
Sandra Donnelly
sdonnelly@arc-cleantech.com
About IC Nuclear & Industry
IC Nuclear & Industry, established by IC Holding, a Türkiye-based diversified investment holding, to advance Türkiye’s vision of becoming a globally competitive exporter of nuclear engineering and technology, serves as the group’s dedicated platform for all nuclear-related activities. Backed by IC Holding’s extensive experience in large-scale infrastructure, energy, construction, and industrial projects—both domestically and internationally—IC Nuclear & Industry aims to play an active role in Türkiye’s and the region’s nuclear energy transformation. Building on the group’s advanced engineering capabilities, project management expertise, and hands-on experience gained through major projects such as the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, the company focuses on both conventional nuclear power projects and next-generation technologies, including advanced small modular reactors. Through strategic partnerships and technology investments, IC Nuclear & Industry and IC Holding seek to strengthen Türkiye’s energy security, support its carbon-neutral ambitions, enhance technological independence, and contribute to long-term industrial competitiveness and sustainable economic growth.
For more information, please see: www.icholding.com.tr
Media Inquiries
IC Holding
Sudi Yamak
sudi.yamak@ic.com.tr
Contact
ARC Clean Technology, Inc.Contact
Sandra Donnelly
506-654-0881
https://arc-cleantech.com
Sandra Donnelly
506-654-0881
https://arc-cleantech.com
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