Exeter Cleaning Company Signature Cleans Grows Recurring Contracts and Plans for Further Expansion
Exeter, United Kingdom, May 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Signature Cleans, a commercial cleaning provider serving Exeter and the surrounding area, has announced a new phase of growth after securing multiple recurring commercial cleaning contracts. The business has confirmed it currently supports 170 hours per week of contracted cleaning delivery, with the operational structure to expand beyond 500 hours per week as additional clients come on board.
The company’s recurring commercial cleaning services are delivered across several sectors, including office environments, retail premises, car dealerships and showrooms, medical settings, and education sites — each with different compliance expectations, hygiene requirements, and scheduling needs.
“Every sector has its own standard of ‘clean’ — and our job is to make that standard measurable and repeatable,” said Nick Stentiford. “This expansion means we can support more Exeter sites that need a consistent cleaning partner, not a one-off solution.”
What Clients Can Expect
Signature Cleans supports recurring commercial cleaning programs built around:
Cleaning schedules tailored to the site and operating hours
Regular quality checks
Managed cover and continuity
Clear communication and accountability
As a growing Exeter cleaning company, Signature Cleans continues to invest in capacity and delivery systems that allow the business to scale without sacrificing quality.
Media Contact
Signature Cleans
01392 931035 | nick@signature-cleans.co.uk
The company’s recurring commercial cleaning services are delivered across several sectors, including office environments, retail premises, car dealerships and showrooms, medical settings, and education sites — each with different compliance expectations, hygiene requirements, and scheduling needs.
“Every sector has its own standard of ‘clean’ — and our job is to make that standard measurable and repeatable,” said Nick Stentiford. “This expansion means we can support more Exeter sites that need a consistent cleaning partner, not a one-off solution.”
What Clients Can Expect
Signature Cleans supports recurring commercial cleaning programs built around:
Cleaning schedules tailored to the site and operating hours
Regular quality checks
Managed cover and continuity
Clear communication and accountability
As a growing Exeter cleaning company, Signature Cleans continues to invest in capacity and delivery systems that allow the business to scale without sacrificing quality.
Media Contact
Signature Cleans
01392 931035 | nick@signature-cleans.co.uk
Contact
Signature CleansContact
Nick Stentiford
01392 931035
https://signature-cleans.co.uk/
Nick Stentiford
01392 931035
https://signature-cleans.co.uk/
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