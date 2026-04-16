SottoPelle® Recognizes John Souza, MD, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Dublin, GA, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. John W. Souza, MD received his medical degree from The University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio in May of 1993. He completed general surgery residency at Mercer University and the Medical Center of Central Georgia in 1998. Dr. Souza has been in private practice in Dublin, Georgia, since completing residency and has devoted a large part of his practice to bariatric and metabolic medicine. As a surgeon, Dr. Souza currently owns and operates “Balanced Aesthetics, Weight Loss & Wellness,” with clinics in Dublin, Eastman, and Tifton, Georgia.
Dr. Souza is married to Silvanea Souza and enjoys hunting, fishing, and picking the guitar during his free time.
John Souza, MD, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since December 2025.
To view additional information about John Souza, MD, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/sottopelle-provider-dublin-georgia-john-souza-md/.
Provider Information:
John Souza, MD
Balanced Aesthetics, Weight Loss & Wellness
(839)225-2623
info@balanced-medspa.com
https://balancedmedspa.com/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Dr. Souza is married to Silvanea Souza and enjoys hunting, fishing, and picking the guitar during his free time.
John Souza, MD, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since December 2025.
To view additional information about John Souza, MD, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/sottopelle-provider-dublin-georgia-john-souza-md/.
Provider Information:
John Souza, MD
Balanced Aesthetics, Weight Loss & Wellness
(839)225-2623
info@balanced-medspa.com
https://balancedmedspa.com/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
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