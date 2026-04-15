Barbers Network Launches AI-Powered Barber Marketplace in Silicon Valley, Set to Expand Across the U.S

Built by a barber with a software background who scaled a $1M+ shop, is a modern platform designed to help barbers earn more, book more appointments, and gain greater control over their careers. By connecting barbers and clients in one unified platform, Barbers Network aims to increase efficiency, unlock new income opportunities, and power the future of grooming nationwide.