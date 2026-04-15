Barbers Network Launches AI-Powered Barber Marketplace in Silicon Valley, Set to Expand Across the U.S
Built by a barber with a software background who scaled a $1M+ shop, is a modern platform designed to help barbers earn more, book more appointments, and gain greater control over their careers. By connecting barbers and clients in one unified platform, Barbers Network aims to increase efficiency, unlock new income opportunities, and power the future of grooming nationwide.
San Jose, CA, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Barbers Network, a barber marketplace, will officially launch at the DoubleTree by Hilton San Jose in Silicon Valley on April 26, 2026, introducing a modern, mobile-first approach to grooming services and setting the stage for nationwide expansion.
Built by a CNBC-featured entrepreneur behind a $1M+ barbershop business, the platform is rooted in real-world industry experience. Barbers Network addresses long-standing inefficiencies in the barbering space by creating a seamless connection between barbers and clients through intelligent booking, discovery, and service delivery.
The platform is launching with a focus on on-demand and scheduled mobile barber services, allowing clients to book trusted professionals directly to their location. This initial rollout is designed to meet growing consumer demand for convenience, flexibility, and personalized grooming experiences.
“Barbers are evolving into independent brands and entrepreneurs,” said the founder. “Barbers Network is built to support that shift—giving professionals the tools to grow their business while delivering a premium, frictionless experience for clients.”
While the first phase emphasizes mobile services, Barbers Network is being developed as a scalable, AI-driven all in one system with a broader vision to unify barbers into one connected platform. The company aims to redefine how grooming services are discovered, delivered, and scaled in a digital-first economy.
The launch comes at a time when the grooming industry is rapidly modernizing, yet remains highly fragmented. By leveraging artificial intelligence and marketplace infrastructure, Barbers Network positions itself as a foundational layer for the future of the barbering industry.
Following its Silicon Valley debut, the company plans to expand into major metropolitan markets starting with San Francisco Bay Area, onboarding early adopters and industry professionals as it builds toward a nationwide network. Barbers Network is currently opening access to select users ahead of its broader rollout.
For more information, visit www.BarbersNetwork.com.
Built by a CNBC-featured entrepreneur behind a $1M+ barbershop business, the platform is rooted in real-world industry experience. Barbers Network addresses long-standing inefficiencies in the barbering space by creating a seamless connection between barbers and clients through intelligent booking, discovery, and service delivery.
The platform is launching with a focus on on-demand and scheduled mobile barber services, allowing clients to book trusted professionals directly to their location. This initial rollout is designed to meet growing consumer demand for convenience, flexibility, and personalized grooming experiences.
“Barbers are evolving into independent brands and entrepreneurs,” said the founder. “Barbers Network is built to support that shift—giving professionals the tools to grow their business while delivering a premium, frictionless experience for clients.”
While the first phase emphasizes mobile services, Barbers Network is being developed as a scalable, AI-driven all in one system with a broader vision to unify barbers into one connected platform. The company aims to redefine how grooming services are discovered, delivered, and scaled in a digital-first economy.
The launch comes at a time when the grooming industry is rapidly modernizing, yet remains highly fragmented. By leveraging artificial intelligence and marketplace infrastructure, Barbers Network positions itself as a foundational layer for the future of the barbering industry.
Following its Silicon Valley debut, the company plans to expand into major metropolitan markets starting with San Francisco Bay Area, onboarding early adopters and industry professionals as it builds toward a nationwide network. Barbers Network is currently opening access to select users ahead of its broader rollout.
For more information, visit www.BarbersNetwork.com.
Contact
Barbers NetworkContact
Money Singh
(408) 600-2330
www.barbersnetwork.com
Money Singh
(408) 600-2330
www.barbersnetwork.com
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