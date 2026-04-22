The Shepherd Chemical Company Announces 2026 Senior Leadership Team
The Shepherd Chemical Company has announced its 2026 Senior Leadership Team, aligning expertise across R&D, operations, supply chain, and commercial strategy to support innovation and long-term value creation. The updated team reinforces Shepherd’s commitment to collaboration, sustainability, and solving complex challenges across global industries.
Norwood, OH, April 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Shepherd Chemical Company has announced updates to its senior leadership team for 2026, reflecting the organization’s continued focus on innovation, collaboration, and long-term value creation as the global chemical industry navigates evolving sustainability expectations, shifting trade dynamics, and increasing supply chain complexity.
At the center of these updates is a strengthened and aligned leadership team representing key areas across the business, including commercial strategy, research and development, operations, supply chain, and global site leadership.
The 2026 Senior Leadership Team includes:
Jennifer Haggard, General Manager
Collin Breit, Sales Manager
Matthew Brennan, Finance & ERP Business Partner
Nate Bauman, Head of Supply Chain
Stephanie Ulrich-Voss, Operations Manager
Nate Eckert, Head of Research & Development
Susi Dick, HR & Benefits Manager
Tim Joy, Manager, Quality & Responsible Care
Mike Musick, Head of Business Development
Philippe Hugele, Mirecourt Site Manager
“In today’s chemical industry, innovation isn’t only about developing the next product,” said Haggard. “It’s about building the expertise, partnerships, and culture that allow organizations to continuously create value. At Shepherd, our people are the engine that makes that possible.”
For more than a century, Shepherd Chemical has built its reputation on advanced metal chemistry and collaborative development with customers across a wide range of industries. The company’s approach combines deep technical expertise with disciplined execution and customer-focused innovation to address complex challenges in advanced materials, sustainability, and supply chain resilience.
The updated leadership structure reflects Shepherd’s commitment to aligning expertise across research, operations, safety, commercial strategy, and global partnerships in support of its purpose of “Creating Value that Brightens Lives.”
“In today’s chemical industry, innovation isn’t only about developing the next product—it’s about building the expertise, partnerships, and culture that allow organizations to continuously create value,” said Jennifer Haggard, General Manager. “At Shepherd, our people are the engine that makes that possible.”
Industry trends—including decarbonization, electrification, circular manufacturing, and advanced materials development—are reshaping the chemical sector and increasing the need for collaborative innovation across the value chain.
Shepherd’s leadership team is focused on strengthening a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement while investing in customer partnerships and sustainable manufacturing processes that create lasting impact.
“Facilities and technology are important, but innovation ultimately begins with people,” Haggard added. “Our chemists, engineers, product safety experts, operations teams, and commercial leaders work together every day to turn complex chemistry into real-world solutions for our customers.”
With its 2026 leadership team in place, Shepherd Chemical will continue expanding its role as a trusted partner in specialty chemical manufacturing, supporting industries ranging from advanced materials and lubricants to energy, electronics, and sustainable technologies.
About The Shepherd Chemical Company
The Shepherd Chemical Company is a global manufacturer of specialty metal chemicals, providing advanced chemistry solutions for industries including advanced materials, lubricants, catalysts, agriculture, electronics, and energy. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Shepherd combines deep technical expertise with collaborative development to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions that help customers solve complex challenges. Learn more at www.shepchem.com.
At the center of these updates is a strengthened and aligned leadership team representing key areas across the business, including commercial strategy, research and development, operations, supply chain, and global site leadership.
The 2026 Senior Leadership Team includes:
Jennifer Haggard, General Manager
Collin Breit, Sales Manager
Matthew Brennan, Finance & ERP Business Partner
Nate Bauman, Head of Supply Chain
Stephanie Ulrich-Voss, Operations Manager
Nate Eckert, Head of Research & Development
Susi Dick, HR & Benefits Manager
Tim Joy, Manager, Quality & Responsible Care
Mike Musick, Head of Business Development
Philippe Hugele, Mirecourt Site Manager
“In today’s chemical industry, innovation isn’t only about developing the next product,” said Haggard. “It’s about building the expertise, partnerships, and culture that allow organizations to continuously create value. At Shepherd, our people are the engine that makes that possible.”
For more than a century, Shepherd Chemical has built its reputation on advanced metal chemistry and collaborative development with customers across a wide range of industries. The company’s approach combines deep technical expertise with disciplined execution and customer-focused innovation to address complex challenges in advanced materials, sustainability, and supply chain resilience.
The updated leadership structure reflects Shepherd’s commitment to aligning expertise across research, operations, safety, commercial strategy, and global partnerships in support of its purpose of “Creating Value that Brightens Lives.”
“In today’s chemical industry, innovation isn’t only about developing the next product—it’s about building the expertise, partnerships, and culture that allow organizations to continuously create value,” said Jennifer Haggard, General Manager. “At Shepherd, our people are the engine that makes that possible.”
Industry trends—including decarbonization, electrification, circular manufacturing, and advanced materials development—are reshaping the chemical sector and increasing the need for collaborative innovation across the value chain.
Shepherd’s leadership team is focused on strengthening a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement while investing in customer partnerships and sustainable manufacturing processes that create lasting impact.
“Facilities and technology are important, but innovation ultimately begins with people,” Haggard added. “Our chemists, engineers, product safety experts, operations teams, and commercial leaders work together every day to turn complex chemistry into real-world solutions for our customers.”
With its 2026 leadership team in place, Shepherd Chemical will continue expanding its role as a trusted partner in specialty chemical manufacturing, supporting industries ranging from advanced materials and lubricants to energy, electronics, and sustainable technologies.
About The Shepherd Chemical Company
The Shepherd Chemical Company is a global manufacturer of specialty metal chemicals, providing advanced chemistry solutions for industries including advanced materials, lubricants, catalysts, agriculture, electronics, and energy. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Shepherd combines deep technical expertise with collaborative development to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions that help customers solve complex challenges. Learn more at www.shepchem.com.
Contact
The Shepherd Chemical CompanyContact
Becca McKnight
513-731-1110
www.shepchem.com
Becca McKnight
513-731-1110
www.shepchem.com
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