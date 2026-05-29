Delta M Incorporated Achieves UL Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for Air Filters Used in Data Center Cooling Systems
Delta M Incorporated has achieved a UL Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for its air filters used in data centers and other commercial HVAC applications. This certification provides third-party verified environmental impact data and highlights Delta M's reusable, closed-loop filtration model, which reduces landfill waste, lowers resource use, and supports customer sustainability and ESG goals.
Milton, Canada, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Delta M Incorporated, a leader in sustainable air filtration solutions, is pleased to announce it has achieved a UL Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for its air filters designed for data center cooling systems.
This milestone reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in an industry traditionally reliant on disposable products.
The UL-verified EPD provides independently validated data on the environmental impact of Delta M’s air filters across their lifecycle, from raw material sourcing and manufacturing to use and end-of-life.
“Our goal has always been to challenge the status quo of single-use filtration,” said John Magee, President at Delta M Incorporated. “Achieving a UL Environmental Product Declaration reinforces our commitment to providing customers with solutions that are not only high performing, but also sustainable.”
Supported by a closed-loop reclamation process that restores used filters to a like-new condition, Delta M’s reusable filters significantly reduce landfill waste and the demand for virgin materials. This approach helps customers meet increasingly stringent environmental, social, and governance goals.
With data centers under growing pressure to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact, the availability of UL-verified environmental data allows operators to make more informed procurement decisions.
Delta M’s EPD offers clear, standardized insights that support sustainability reporting, green building certifications, and corporate climate initiatives.
“This achievement provides our customers, particularly hyperscale and colocation data center operators, with credible, third-party verified data they can rely on for sustainability reporting and decision-making,” added John Magee.
The UL Environmental Product Declaration further differentiates Delta M as a pioneer in circular filtration solutions, setting a new benchmark for environmental accountability in the air filtration industry.
For more information about UL EPD Certification, visit www.spot.ul.com.
For more information about Delta M and its sustainable filtration solutions, please visit www.deltaminc.com.
Media contact is Amy Delfino at (888) 511 9983.
About Delta M Incorporated:
Delta M Incorporated designs and manufactures high-performance, reusable air filtration for data center cooling systems, commercial HVAC applications, and telecommunications equipment. Through its innovative closed-loop reclamation process, Delta M helps customers reduce waste, lower energy consumption, and achieve their sustainability goals without compromising performance.
This milestone reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in an industry traditionally reliant on disposable products.
The UL-verified EPD provides independently validated data on the environmental impact of Delta M’s air filters across their lifecycle, from raw material sourcing and manufacturing to use and end-of-life.
“Our goal has always been to challenge the status quo of single-use filtration,” said John Magee, President at Delta M Incorporated. “Achieving a UL Environmental Product Declaration reinforces our commitment to providing customers with solutions that are not only high performing, but also sustainable.”
Supported by a closed-loop reclamation process that restores used filters to a like-new condition, Delta M’s reusable filters significantly reduce landfill waste and the demand for virgin materials. This approach helps customers meet increasingly stringent environmental, social, and governance goals.
With data centers under growing pressure to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact, the availability of UL-verified environmental data allows operators to make more informed procurement decisions.
Delta M’s EPD offers clear, standardized insights that support sustainability reporting, green building certifications, and corporate climate initiatives.
“This achievement provides our customers, particularly hyperscale and colocation data center operators, with credible, third-party verified data they can rely on for sustainability reporting and decision-making,” added John Magee.
The UL Environmental Product Declaration further differentiates Delta M as a pioneer in circular filtration solutions, setting a new benchmark for environmental accountability in the air filtration industry.
For more information about UL EPD Certification, visit www.spot.ul.com.
For more information about Delta M and its sustainable filtration solutions, please visit www.deltaminc.com.
Media contact is Amy Delfino at (888) 511 9983.
About Delta M Incorporated:
Delta M Incorporated designs and manufactures high-performance, reusable air filtration for data center cooling systems, commercial HVAC applications, and telecommunications equipment. Through its innovative closed-loop reclamation process, Delta M helps customers reduce waste, lower energy consumption, and achieve their sustainability goals without compromising performance.
Contact
Delta M Inc.Contact
Amy Delfino
888-511-9983
deltaminc.com
Amy Delfino
888-511-9983
deltaminc.com
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