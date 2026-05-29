Delta M Incorporated Achieves UL Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for Air Filters Used in Data Center Cooling Systems

Delta M Incorporated has achieved a UL Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for its air filters used in data centers and other commercial HVAC applications. This certification provides third-party verified environmental impact data and highlights Delta M's reusable, closed-loop filtration model, which reduces landfill waste, lowers resource use, and supports customer sustainability and ESG goals.