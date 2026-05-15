Best Companies Group Opens 2026 Best Places to Work in Chicago Program
Best Companies Group has opened free registration for the 2026 Best Places to Work in Chicago program, recognizing employers that excel in workplace culture and employee engagement across the city.
Harrisburg, PA, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Registration is now open for the 2026 Best Places to Work in Chicago program, created by Best Companies Group (BCG) to recognize organizations that are setting the pace for workplace excellence across the Chicago region.
This annual program highlights employers that prioritize employee engagement, workplace culture, and overall employee experience. Organizations that participate gain valuable insights into how their teams view their workplace while positioning themselves as employers of choice in a highly competitive market.
With more than 4.8 million jobs across the Chicago metropolitan area, employers continue to compete for skilled professionals across industries such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics. In an environment where attracting and retaining talent is critical, earning recognition as a Best Place to Work in Chicago helps organizations stand out while reinforcing their commitment to their people.
Participating organizations benefit from a structured evaluation process that delivers meaningful feedback from employees. The program also provides benchmarking data that allows employers to compare their results with other organizations across the Chicago region. Companies that meet the established criteria will be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago and receive insights designed to support long-term culture and talent strategies.
Registration for the 2026 program will remain open through May 15, 2026.
Organizations interested in participating can learn more and register online.
https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-places-to-work-in-chicago/?utm_source=Various&utm_medium=Various&utm_campaign=Public%20Relations%20Marketing
About Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group (BCG) has specialized in identifying and honoring outstanding workplaces since 2004. Through independent research and data-driven employee surveys, BCG helps organizations measure employee engagement, benchmark performance, and strengthen workplace culture through national and regional recognition programs.
This annual program highlights employers that prioritize employee engagement, workplace culture, and overall employee experience. Organizations that participate gain valuable insights into how their teams view their workplace while positioning themselves as employers of choice in a highly competitive market.
With more than 4.8 million jobs across the Chicago metropolitan area, employers continue to compete for skilled professionals across industries such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics. In an environment where attracting and retaining talent is critical, earning recognition as a Best Place to Work in Chicago helps organizations stand out while reinforcing their commitment to their people.
Participating organizations benefit from a structured evaluation process that delivers meaningful feedback from employees. The program also provides benchmarking data that allows employers to compare their results with other organizations across the Chicago region. Companies that meet the established criteria will be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago and receive insights designed to support long-term culture and talent strategies.
Registration for the 2026 program will remain open through May 15, 2026.
Organizations interested in participating can learn more and register online.
https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-places-to-work-in-chicago/?utm_source=Various&utm_medium=Various&utm_campaign=Public%20Relations%20Marketing
About Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group (BCG) has specialized in identifying and honoring outstanding workplaces since 2004. Through independent research and data-driven employee surveys, BCG helps organizations measure employee engagement, benchmark performance, and strengthen workplace culture through national and regional recognition programs.
Contact
Best Companies GroupContact
Natalie Harmon
717-909-1570
bestcompaniesgroup.com/
Natalie Harmon
717-909-1570
bestcompaniesgroup.com/
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