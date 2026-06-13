CENTURY 21 Circle Expands Into Michigan Real Estate Market with New Sparta Office
CENTURY 21 Circle, a Top 10 CENTURY 21® company, has expanded into the Michigan real estate market with its first office in Sparta, MI. The expansion strengthens its Midwest footprint across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Florida and reflects growing cross-state relocation and housing demand.
Sparta, MI, June 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CENTURY 21 Circle, ranked among the Top 10 CENTURY 21® companies globally, has expanded into the Michigan real estate market with the opening of its first office in Sparta, Michigan. The move marks a significant step in the company’s continued growth across the Midwest real estate market.
The new office, located at 220 E Division St, Suite C, Sparta, MI 49345, establishes CENTURY 21 Circle’s presence in West Michigan and the greater Grand Rapids real estate market. The expansion reflects the company’s strategy to grow its footprint across key Midwest housing markets.
The expansion also aligns with broader trends in Midwest real estate, particularly across states surrounding Lake Michigan, where relocation patterns, second-home buyers, and cross-state real estate activity continue to increase.
“This isn’t just growth for us — it’s momentum,” said Melissa Archer-Wirtz, CEO of CENTURY 21 Circle. “We’re very deliberate about where we go and who we partner with, and Michigan has always been part of the bigger picture. We’re building a dominant Midwest presence, and we’re not done.”
“We’re seeing more clients and agents operating across state lines, especially within neighboring Midwest housing markets,” Archer-Wirtz added. “Expanding into Michigan allows us to better support relocation trends and stay connected to the communities we serve.”
As part of the expansion, Felicia Kelley, Kyle Kelley, and Rachael Austin have joined CENTURY 21 Circle, bringing strong local expertise in the Sparta, Michigan and West Michigan real estate markets. The Kelley Real Estate Group is known for its client-focused approach and deep community involvement.
“The Kelley Real Estate Group has always been rooted in relationships, community, and doing what’s right for our clients,” said Felicia Kelley. “Joining CENTURY 21 Circle allows us to build on that foundation with the support of a globally recognized real estate brand and a leadership team aligned with our vision for growth.”
The Sparta office will serve as a hub for collaboration, innovation, and elevated real estate services, combining local market expertise with the global reach of the CENTURY 21® brand.
CENTURY 21 Circle now operates nearly 40 offices across Illinois, Indiana, Florida, and Michigan, with approximately $1.6 billion in annual real estate sales volume. The company continues to expand its presence across Midwest real estate markets while supporting local communities through experienced real estate professionals.
Each expansion represents a continued investment in regional growth, housing market accessibility, and long-term real estate success.
Michigan real estate market... welcome to the Circle.
The new office, located at 220 E Division St, Suite C, Sparta, MI 49345, establishes CENTURY 21 Circle’s presence in West Michigan and the greater Grand Rapids real estate market. The expansion reflects the company’s strategy to grow its footprint across key Midwest housing markets.
The expansion also aligns with broader trends in Midwest real estate, particularly across states surrounding Lake Michigan, where relocation patterns, second-home buyers, and cross-state real estate activity continue to increase.
“This isn’t just growth for us — it’s momentum,” said Melissa Archer-Wirtz, CEO of CENTURY 21 Circle. “We’re very deliberate about where we go and who we partner with, and Michigan has always been part of the bigger picture. We’re building a dominant Midwest presence, and we’re not done.”
“We’re seeing more clients and agents operating across state lines, especially within neighboring Midwest housing markets,” Archer-Wirtz added. “Expanding into Michigan allows us to better support relocation trends and stay connected to the communities we serve.”
As part of the expansion, Felicia Kelley, Kyle Kelley, and Rachael Austin have joined CENTURY 21 Circle, bringing strong local expertise in the Sparta, Michigan and West Michigan real estate markets. The Kelley Real Estate Group is known for its client-focused approach and deep community involvement.
“The Kelley Real Estate Group has always been rooted in relationships, community, and doing what’s right for our clients,” said Felicia Kelley. “Joining CENTURY 21 Circle allows us to build on that foundation with the support of a globally recognized real estate brand and a leadership team aligned with our vision for growth.”
The Sparta office will serve as a hub for collaboration, innovation, and elevated real estate services, combining local market expertise with the global reach of the CENTURY 21® brand.
CENTURY 21 Circle now operates nearly 40 offices across Illinois, Indiana, Florida, and Michigan, with approximately $1.6 billion in annual real estate sales volume. The company continues to expand its presence across Midwest real estate markets while supporting local communities through experienced real estate professionals.
Each expansion represents a continued investment in regional growth, housing market accessibility, and long-term real estate success.
Michigan real estate market... welcome to the Circle.
Contact
CENTURY 21 CircleContact
Courtney Cager
847.263.3122 ext. 1013
https://c21circle.com
Courtney Cager
847.263.3122 ext. 1013
https://c21circle.com
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