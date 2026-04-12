Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between MNK Architects, Inc. and The Stonewall Group
El Paso, TX, April 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between MNK Architects, Inc., and The Stonewall Group. The transaction represents a strategic expansion for The Stonewall Group.
Since its establishment in 1990, MNK Architects, Inc. has remained a powerhouse in creating modern, practical, and sustainable architecture throughout El Paso, Texas. With over 35 years of experience, the firm has continued to leverage its experience and passion in governmental, commercial, healthcare, and spiritual facilities.
“This is a monumental step for our firm. I am deeply grateful to Benchmark International for their invaluable counsel throughout this process; Their partnership was instrumental in navigating this successful transition. As we move into this next chapter with Stonewall Studios, I am energized to step away from the administrative demands of ownership and back to the drafting table as a Principal Architect, dedicated to the projects and community we serve.” – Renee Jiminez, Principal Architect & CEO, MNK Architects, Inc.
Founded in 2018, The Stonewall Group partners with A&E firm owners and founders to support their transition out of business ownership and into the next chapter of their personal, professional, and financial lives. With a track record of successful integrations, the firm now operates in more than 8 major U.S. cities and supports over 200 employees.
“Our team has truly enjoyed getting to know the story behind MNK Architects and collaborating with Renee throughout the sales process. We’re excited to see MNK Architects continue to grow and strengthen as part of the Stonewall Group. We wish both teams continued success and all the best in their future endeavors." – Jeffrey Garza, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Since its establishment in 1990, MNK Architects, Inc. has remained a powerhouse in creating modern, practical, and sustainable architecture throughout El Paso, Texas. With over 35 years of experience, the firm has continued to leverage its experience and passion in governmental, commercial, healthcare, and spiritual facilities.
“This is a monumental step for our firm. I am deeply grateful to Benchmark International for their invaluable counsel throughout this process; Their partnership was instrumental in navigating this successful transition. As we move into this next chapter with Stonewall Studios, I am energized to step away from the administrative demands of ownership and back to the drafting table as a Principal Architect, dedicated to the projects and community we serve.” – Renee Jiminez, Principal Architect & CEO, MNK Architects, Inc.
Founded in 2018, The Stonewall Group partners with A&E firm owners and founders to support their transition out of business ownership and into the next chapter of their personal, professional, and financial lives. With a track record of successful integrations, the firm now operates in more than 8 major U.S. cities and supports over 200 employees.
“Our team has truly enjoyed getting to know the story behind MNK Architects and collaborating with Renee throughout the sales process. We’re excited to see MNK Architects continue to grow and strengthen as part of the Stonewall Group. We wish both teams continued success and all the best in their future endeavors." – Jeffrey Garza, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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