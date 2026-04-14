OnePlan Joins Project Hosts’ Early Start Program to Accelerate Path to FedRAMP Authorization
OnePlan has joined Project Hosts’ Early Start program to accelerate its path to FedRAMP authorization. The program provides a secure cloud environment and expert guidance to reduce cost, risk, and time to market. This strategic move positions OnePlan to expand into the public sector while meeting federal security and compliance requirements.
Goldsboro, NC, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Project Hosts is excited to announce that OnePlan - a global leader in Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) that helps organizations align strategy to execution, optimize resources, control financials, and accelerate delivery - has joined its Early Start program, an initiative designed to help software vendors accelerate their path to FedRAMP Authorization with reduced risk, cost, and time to market.
By joining the program, OnePlan is taking a strategic step toward expanding into the public sector, positioning its platform to meet the stringent security and compliance expectations required to serve federal agencies. “Joining Project Hosts’ Early Start program represents a pivotal step in OnePlan’s commitment to serving the public sector. As federal agencies seek greater alignment between strategy, resources, and execution, achieving FedRAMP readiness is essential. This initiative allows us to accelerate that journey while ensuring we meet the highest standards of security, compliance, and performance. We see this as a long-term investment in delivering modern, AI-enabled Strategic Portfolio Management capabilities to government organizations,” said Scott Hebert, CEO of OnePlan.
“Entering the federal market can be complex, especially for organizations navigating FedRAMP for the first time,” said Josh Krueger, Chief Information Security Officer at Project Hosts. “Early Start is designed to remove that friction - giving companies like OnePlan a clear, structured path forward while reducing uncertainty and upfront investment.”
Through Early Start, OnePlan will gain access to Project Hosts’ secure cloud environment, along with expert guidance across compliance, architecture, and authorization planning. This approach enables organizations to make measurable progress toward FedRAMP while ensuring alignment with evolving federal requirements. Project Hosts’ Early Start program provides organizations with a flexible, phased approach to entering the federal market.
Project Hosts is a leader, delivering over 50+ ATOs serving the federal government and defense industrial base. The authorization also allows federal agencies and partners to reuse Project Hosts’ FedRAMP security authorization package, significantly accelerating the adoption of the GSSOne Azure platform while maintaining strict federal security requirements.
About OnePlan
OnePlan offers AI-enabled strategic portfolio, financial, resource, and work management solutions designed for the needs of modern enterprises. OnePlan empowers organizations with a single, integrated platform to plan, prioritize, and manage their full portfolio of initiatives—connecting strategy to execution across the enterprise. More than 500 companies worldwide rely on OnePlan. The company has been recognized as Microsoft Project & Portfolio Management Partner of the Year in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.
Press Contact:
William Wagner
VP of Marketing
(650) 279-0325
wwagner@oneplan.ai
About Project Hosts
Project Hosts is a FedRAMP and DoD-authorized cloud service provider specializing in secure cloud environments for government and commercial customers. As a recognized leader with over two decades of experience helping ISVs and system integrators achieve compliance, Project Hosts delivers turnkey solutions that accelerate the path to ATO while reducing cost and complexity. Learn more at www.projecthosts.com.
Press Contact:
Victor de Avila
Marketing and Content Lead
(949) 322-1982
victor.deavila@projecthosts.com
By joining the program, OnePlan is taking a strategic step toward expanding into the public sector, positioning its platform to meet the stringent security and compliance expectations required to serve federal agencies. “Joining Project Hosts’ Early Start program represents a pivotal step in OnePlan’s commitment to serving the public sector. As federal agencies seek greater alignment between strategy, resources, and execution, achieving FedRAMP readiness is essential. This initiative allows us to accelerate that journey while ensuring we meet the highest standards of security, compliance, and performance. We see this as a long-term investment in delivering modern, AI-enabled Strategic Portfolio Management capabilities to government organizations,” said Scott Hebert, CEO of OnePlan.
“Entering the federal market can be complex, especially for organizations navigating FedRAMP for the first time,” said Josh Krueger, Chief Information Security Officer at Project Hosts. “Early Start is designed to remove that friction - giving companies like OnePlan a clear, structured path forward while reducing uncertainty and upfront investment.”
Through Early Start, OnePlan will gain access to Project Hosts’ secure cloud environment, along with expert guidance across compliance, architecture, and authorization planning. This approach enables organizations to make measurable progress toward FedRAMP while ensuring alignment with evolving federal requirements. Project Hosts’ Early Start program provides organizations with a flexible, phased approach to entering the federal market.
Project Hosts is a leader, delivering over 50+ ATOs serving the federal government and defense industrial base. The authorization also allows federal agencies and partners to reuse Project Hosts’ FedRAMP security authorization package, significantly accelerating the adoption of the GSSOne Azure platform while maintaining strict federal security requirements.
About OnePlan
OnePlan offers AI-enabled strategic portfolio, financial, resource, and work management solutions designed for the needs of modern enterprises. OnePlan empowers organizations with a single, integrated platform to plan, prioritize, and manage their full portfolio of initiatives—connecting strategy to execution across the enterprise. More than 500 companies worldwide rely on OnePlan. The company has been recognized as Microsoft Project & Portfolio Management Partner of the Year in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.
Press Contact:
William Wagner
VP of Marketing
(650) 279-0325
wwagner@oneplan.ai
About Project Hosts
Project Hosts is a FedRAMP and DoD-authorized cloud service provider specializing in secure cloud environments for government and commercial customers. As a recognized leader with over two decades of experience helping ISVs and system integrators achieve compliance, Project Hosts delivers turnkey solutions that accelerate the path to ATO while reducing cost and complexity. Learn more at www.projecthosts.com.
Press Contact:
Victor de Avila
Marketing and Content Lead
(949) 322-1982
victor.deavila@projecthosts.com
Contact
Project HostsContact
Victor de Avila
949-322-1982
www.projecthosts.com
Victor de Avila
949-322-1982
www.projecthosts.com
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