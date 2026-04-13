Inktel Contact Center Solutions Honored with National Top Workplaces for Professional Development Award

Inktel Contact Center Solutions has earned a 2025 Top Workplaces for Professional Development award, a national honor driven by employee feedback. Conducted by Energage LLC, the survey recognizes Inktel’s commitment to employee growth, mentorship, and career advancement. This milestone reinforces Inktel’s mission to be "Where Talent Lives™" by proving that the company doesn't just manage jobs—it builds careers through continuous learning and leadership opportunities.