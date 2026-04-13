Inktel Contact Center Solutions Honored with National Top Workplaces for Professional Development Award
Inktel Contact Center Solutions has earned a 2025 Top Workplaces for Professional Development award, a national honor driven by employee feedback. Conducted by Energage LLC, the survey recognizes Inktel’s commitment to employee growth, mentorship, and career advancement. This milestone reinforces Inktel’s mission to be "Where Talent Lives™" by proving that the company doesn't just manage jobs—it builds careers through continuous learning and leadership opportunities.
Miami, FL, April 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Inktel Contact Center Solutions is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor for Professional Development. This prestigious national recognition is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC, a leading employee engagement technology partner.
The confidential survey measures critical aspects of the employee experience, specifically focusing on how organizations enable their team members to grow, learn, and advance within their careers. This award highlights Inktel’s commitment to not only hiring top talent but actively investing in the long-term career trajectories of its workforce.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
At Inktel, the philosophy has always been that personal growth and company success are inextricably linked. By providing robust training programs, transparent leadership pathways, and continuous mentorship, Inktel ensures that every team member has the opportunity to evolve from a frontline associate into a future industry leader.
“This achievement is a testament to our team’s hunger for growth and our leadership’s dedication to coaching,” said Luis Gonzalez, Chief Operating Officer at Inktel. “We believe that investing in our people is the single most important thing we do. We will continue to use this feedback to refine our development programs and ensure Inktel remains the premier destination for career-minded professionals.”
As a winner of the 2025 Professional Development award, Inktel reinforces its position as an industry leader where "Talent Lives™." For more information on the award and the full list of winners, please visit: https://www.inktel.com/top-workplace-for-professional-development/
About Inktel Contact Center Solutions
Inktel Contact Center Solutions is an award-winning Business Process Outsourcer (BPO) providing high-touch, high-care services to many of the world’s leading brands. Our mission is to hire the right people and provide the right toolset to achieve the right performance. Inktel is Where Talent Lives™.
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available.
The confidential survey measures critical aspects of the employee experience, specifically focusing on how organizations enable their team members to grow, learn, and advance within their careers. This award highlights Inktel’s commitment to not only hiring top talent but actively investing in the long-term career trajectories of its workforce.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
At Inktel, the philosophy has always been that personal growth and company success are inextricably linked. By providing robust training programs, transparent leadership pathways, and continuous mentorship, Inktel ensures that every team member has the opportunity to evolve from a frontline associate into a future industry leader.
“This achievement is a testament to our team’s hunger for growth and our leadership’s dedication to coaching,” said Luis Gonzalez, Chief Operating Officer at Inktel. “We believe that investing in our people is the single most important thing we do. We will continue to use this feedback to refine our development programs and ensure Inktel remains the premier destination for career-minded professionals.”
As a winner of the 2025 Professional Development award, Inktel reinforces its position as an industry leader where "Talent Lives™." For more information on the award and the full list of winners, please visit: https://www.inktel.com/top-workplace-for-professional-development/
About Inktel Contact Center Solutions
Inktel Contact Center Solutions is an award-winning Business Process Outsourcer (BPO) providing high-touch, high-care services to many of the world’s leading brands. Our mission is to hire the right people and provide the right toolset to achieve the right performance. Inktel is Where Talent Lives™.
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available.
Contact
Inktel Contact Center SolutionsContact
Leana Garcia
305-523-1100
www.inktel.com
Leana Garcia
305-523-1100
www.inktel.com
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