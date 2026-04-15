Rooted Practice: A Path to Becoming a Restorative Lawyer, June 18–20, 2026, Slaty Fork, West Virginia
Slaty Fork, WV, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Legal professionals seeking a more meaningful, sustainable, and impactful approach to their work are invited to attend Rooted Practice: A Path to Becoming a Restorative Lawyer, a transformative 3-day retreat led by Brenda Waugh. Taking place June 18–20, 2026, in the serene mountain setting of Slaty Fork, West Virginia, this immersive program offers over 20 hours of Continuing Legal Education (CLE).
Inspired by Waugh’s recently published book, Becoming a Restorative Lawyer, the retreat is designed for attorneys ready to move beyond burnout and adversarial legal norms toward a practice rooted in healing, connection, and justice. Participants will explore how to reimagine the role of the lawyer—not simply as an advocate in conflict, but as a facilitator of restoration and systemic change.
Held at the peaceful Elk River Inn & Cabins, the all-inclusive retreat combines practical training with opportunities for deep reflection and renewal. The program includes interactive workshops, guided discussions, movement practices, and nature-based experiences, all designed to support integration of restorative principles into everyday legal practice.
In addition to the in-person retreat, participants will engage in two supplemental online sessions held during the lunch hour—one before and one after the event—to deepen learning and support ongoing application.
This program offers a unique opportunity for legal professionals to gain both the mindset and the tools needed to transform their work and contribute to a more just and compassionate legal system.
Registration is now open.
About the Program Leader
Brenda Waugh is a leader in restorative law and the author of Becoming a Restorative Lawyer. Through her teaching and facilitation, she supports legal professionals in aligning their practice with principles of healing, equity, and human connection.
Media Contact:
Brenda Waugh
waugh@brendawaugh.com
Inspired by Waugh’s recently published book, Becoming a Restorative Lawyer, the retreat is designed for attorneys ready to move beyond burnout and adversarial legal norms toward a practice rooted in healing, connection, and justice. Participants will explore how to reimagine the role of the lawyer—not simply as an advocate in conflict, but as a facilitator of restoration and systemic change.
Held at the peaceful Elk River Inn & Cabins, the all-inclusive retreat combines practical training with opportunities for deep reflection and renewal. The program includes interactive workshops, guided discussions, movement practices, and nature-based experiences, all designed to support integration of restorative principles into everyday legal practice.
In addition to the in-person retreat, participants will engage in two supplemental online sessions held during the lunch hour—one before and one after the event—to deepen learning and support ongoing application.
This program offers a unique opportunity for legal professionals to gain both the mindset and the tools needed to transform their work and contribute to a more just and compassionate legal system.
Registration is now open.
About the Program Leader
Brenda Waugh is a leader in restorative law and the author of Becoming a Restorative Lawyer. Through her teaching and facilitation, she supports legal professionals in aligning their practice with principles of healing, equity, and human connection.
Media Contact:
Brenda Waugh
waugh@brendawaugh.com
Contact
Waugh Law & MediationContact
Brenda Waugh
304-728-3660
brendawaugh.com
Brenda Waugh
304-728-3660
brendawaugh.com
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