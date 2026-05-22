Inbar Hardware Launches Local Pickup and Distribution Hub to Serve Los Angeles Contractors and DIYers
Los Angeles, CA, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Inbar Hardware, a premier provider of high-quality door components, is proud to announce the opening of its strategic distribution hub located at the border of Glendale and Los Angeles. Situated conveniently off the 134 Freeway, the new location bridges the gap between online efficiency and local accessibility, offering a dedicated in-person pickup point for customers throughout the region.
Founded on the principle that professional-grade hardware should be accessible and affordable, Inbar Hardware specializes in essential components that are often difficult to source quickly, such as thresholds, astragals, and weather-stripping. By maintaining a local footprint, the company aims to eliminate long lead times for contractors and provide homeowners with the expert-level supplies needed for successful home upgrades.
"We recognized a significant void in the local market for affordable, high-tier door hardware that caters to both the seasoned professional and the weekend DIYer," said a representative for Inbar Hardware. "By offering a local pickup option at our Cutter Street warehouse, we’re providing our community with the flexibility of online shopping paired with the immediate gratification of a local storefront."
Inbar Hardware distinguishes itself through a commitment to "built-to-last" craftsmanship and personalized customer service. Whether a project involves a simple weather-seal fix or a large-scale commercial door installation, Inbar Hardware provides the structural integrity and aesthetic finish required for a professional result.
Founded on the principle that professional-grade hardware should be accessible and affordable, Inbar Hardware specializes in essential components that are often difficult to source quickly, such as thresholds, astragals, and weather-stripping. By maintaining a local footprint, the company aims to eliminate long lead times for contractors and provide homeowners with the expert-level supplies needed for successful home upgrades.
"We recognized a significant void in the local market for affordable, high-tier door hardware that caters to both the seasoned professional and the weekend DIYer," said a representative for Inbar Hardware. "By offering a local pickup option at our Cutter Street warehouse, we’re providing our community with the flexibility of online shopping paired with the immediate gratification of a local storefront."
Inbar Hardware distinguishes itself through a commitment to "built-to-last" craftsmanship and personalized customer service. Whether a project involves a simple weather-seal fix or a large-scale commercial door installation, Inbar Hardware provides the structural integrity and aesthetic finish required for a professional result.
Contact
Inbar HardwareContact
Emmanuel Duga
323-940-7990
inbar-products.com
Emmanuel Duga
323-940-7990
inbar-products.com
Categories