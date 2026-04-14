siffron Appoints Matt Johnson as Vice President and General Manager of Loss Prevention Business Unit
Twinsburg, OH, April 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- siffron, a leading provider of retail merchandising and loss prevention solutions, today announced the appointment of Matt Johnson as Vice President and General Manager of its Loss Prevention business unit.
In this role, Johnson will lead the strategic direction, product innovation, and commercial growth of siffron’s loss prevention portfolio. He will focus on accelerating siffron’s position as a trusted partner for retailers and brands seeking to reduce shrink while maintaining a positive shopper experience.
Johnson brings extensive experience in strategy, operations, and team leadership, with a strong background in retail and loss prevention. His expertise spans developing scalable business strategies, leading cross-functional teams, and delivering measurable results in highly competitive environments.
“Matt is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the challenges retailers face today,” said Fabrizio Valentini, CEO of siffron. “His ability to connect strategy with execution, combined with his passion for innovation in loss prevention, makes him the ideal leader to drive this critical part of our business forward. We are excited to have him on board as we continue to invest in solutions that protect products, support store operations, and enhance the shopper experience.”
Johnson’s appointment comes at a time when retailers are navigating increasing shrink, organized retail crime, and the need to balance security with accessibility. siffron is well-positioned to address these challenges with flexible, scalable solutions that help protect merchandise, improve operational efficiency, and maintain an open, shoppable environment that supports sales and brand engagement.
About siffron
siffron is the starting point for exceptional retail, offering a comprehensive range of merchandising fixtures, shelf management systems, and loss prevention solutions. With more than 60 years of experience and a global footprint, siffron partners with retailers and brands to improve product presentation, reduce shrink, and increase operational efficiency, helping drive sales and profitability across the retail environment.
In this role, Johnson will lead the strategic direction, product innovation, and commercial growth of siffron’s loss prevention portfolio. He will focus on accelerating siffron’s position as a trusted partner for retailers and brands seeking to reduce shrink while maintaining a positive shopper experience.
Johnson brings extensive experience in strategy, operations, and team leadership, with a strong background in retail and loss prevention. His expertise spans developing scalable business strategies, leading cross-functional teams, and delivering measurable results in highly competitive environments.
“Matt is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the challenges retailers face today,” said Fabrizio Valentini, CEO of siffron. “His ability to connect strategy with execution, combined with his passion for innovation in loss prevention, makes him the ideal leader to drive this critical part of our business forward. We are excited to have him on board as we continue to invest in solutions that protect products, support store operations, and enhance the shopper experience.”
Johnson’s appointment comes at a time when retailers are navigating increasing shrink, organized retail crime, and the need to balance security with accessibility. siffron is well-positioned to address these challenges with flexible, scalable solutions that help protect merchandise, improve operational efficiency, and maintain an open, shoppable environment that supports sales and brand engagement.
About siffron
siffron is the starting point for exceptional retail, offering a comprehensive range of merchandising fixtures, shelf management systems, and loss prevention solutions. With more than 60 years of experience and a global footprint, siffron partners with retailers and brands to improve product presentation, reduce shrink, and increase operational efficiency, helping drive sales and profitability across the retail environment.
Contact
SiffronContact
Robb Northrup
800-422-2547
siffron.com
Robb Northrup
800-422-2547
siffron.com
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