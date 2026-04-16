Syokami Introduces Elevated Steak Knife Set with Patented Blade Suspension for Superior Table Hygiene
Syokami launches a new set of 8 steak knives featuring a patented "blade suspension" design. Forged from Japanese high-carbon stainless steel (HRC56+), these non-serrated knives include a built-in kickstand that lifts the blade 0.43 inches off surfaces to ensure hygiene and edge protection.
Pomona, CO, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Syokami announced the official release of its latest steak knives set of 8, a collection designed to solve a persistent yet overlooked problem in fine dining: table hygiene and blade contamination.
The new steak knife set features a patented "blade suspension" design. After 28 rounds of testing, the brand’s engineers determined a specific 0.43-inch lift height. This ensures the carbon steel blade never touches the tablecloth or surface when set down, reducing mess and keeping the cutting edge sanitary throughout the meal.
"We noticed that even at high-end dinner parties, people struggle with where to put a used knife," said Sunny Sun, the brand’s Co-founder. "By angling the bolster just right, we gave the blade its own built-in kickstand. It stays off the table, and the table stays clean."
The steak knife set of 8 is forged from Japanese high-carbon stainless steel, reaching a Rockwell Hardness of HRC56+. Unlike standard serrated blades that often tear through expensive cuts of meat, Syokami uses a non-serrated, straight-edge blade. Each knife is hand-sharpened to a 15-degree angle, allowing it to glide through tenderloin without losing the juices that hold the flavor.
Modern diners are increasingly focused on the technical specs of their tools. While typical consumer knives often hover around a 55 hardness rating, Syokami’s transition to high-carbon Japanese steel has improved edge retention by a reported 200%. This durability is a key reason why the set has gained traction with home cooks who prioritize long-term performance over disposable kitchenware.
The aesthetic of the steak knife sets draws heavily from the brand’s heritage. Named after the legendary Japanese swordsmith Syokomi, the knives feature a Damascus-inspired pattern and a full-tang construction. The handles are crafted from FSC-certified wenge wood, secured by triple rivets to provide a substantial, "expensive" weight in the hand.
The Syokami steak knives set of 8 is currently available on Amazon and has maintained a 4.7-star rating with over 2,300 reviews. For more information on the brand’s history and manufacturing process, you can follow Syokami’s social media accounts.
The new steak knife set features a patented "blade suspension" design. After 28 rounds of testing, the brand’s engineers determined a specific 0.43-inch lift height. This ensures the carbon steel blade never touches the tablecloth or surface when set down, reducing mess and keeping the cutting edge sanitary throughout the meal.
"We noticed that even at high-end dinner parties, people struggle with where to put a used knife," said Sunny Sun, the brand’s Co-founder. "By angling the bolster just right, we gave the blade its own built-in kickstand. It stays off the table, and the table stays clean."
The steak knife set of 8 is forged from Japanese high-carbon stainless steel, reaching a Rockwell Hardness of HRC56+. Unlike standard serrated blades that often tear through expensive cuts of meat, Syokami uses a non-serrated, straight-edge blade. Each knife is hand-sharpened to a 15-degree angle, allowing it to glide through tenderloin without losing the juices that hold the flavor.
Modern diners are increasingly focused on the technical specs of their tools. While typical consumer knives often hover around a 55 hardness rating, Syokami’s transition to high-carbon Japanese steel has improved edge retention by a reported 200%. This durability is a key reason why the set has gained traction with home cooks who prioritize long-term performance over disposable kitchenware.
The aesthetic of the steak knife sets draws heavily from the brand’s heritage. Named after the legendary Japanese swordsmith Syokomi, the knives feature a Damascus-inspired pattern and a full-tang construction. The handles are crafted from FSC-certified wenge wood, secured by triple rivets to provide a substantial, "expensive" weight in the hand.
The Syokami steak knives set of 8 is currently available on Amazon and has maintained a 4.7-star rating with over 2,300 reviews. For more information on the brand’s history and manufacturing process, you can follow Syokami’s social media accounts.
Contact
SyokamiContact
Jack Damon
+86 13316422139
www.syokami.com
Jack Damon
+86 13316422139
www.syokami.com
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