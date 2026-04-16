Syokami Introduces Elevated Steak Knife Set with Patented Blade Suspension for Superior Table Hygiene

Syokami launches a new set of 8 steak knives featuring a patented "blade suspension" design. Forged from Japanese high-carbon stainless steel (HRC56+), these non-serrated knives include a built-in kickstand that lifts the blade 0.43 inches off surfaces to ensure hygiene and edge protection.