Montgomery County Black Collective Opens Attendee Registration and Expo Guide Ad Sales for the 2026 Black Business Expo
The Montgomery County Black Collective has officially opened attendee registration and Expo Guide advertising opportunities for the 2026 Black Business Expo, taking place on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the Universities at Shady Grove Conference & Event Center in Rockville, Maryland.
Rockville, MD, May 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Now in its third year, the Black Business Expo continues to grow as one of the region’s premier events celebrating and supporting Black-owned businesses and Black-led nonprofit organizations in Montgomery County. Following the success of the 2025 Expo, which welcomed over 700 registered attendees, sold out ahead of event day, and received consistent media coverage, the 2026 Expo is projected to attract over 1,000 registrants.
Attendee registration is now open and free with RSVP, inviting the public to explore a curated lineup of 60+ exhibitors across industries, including beauty, wellness, retail, professional services, education, and more. Attendees can expect a highly engaging experience, with exhibitors offering interactive booth activations, product demonstrations, services, and opportunities to connect directly with business owners.
In addition to registration, the Collective has opened Expo Guide advertising sales, offering businesses and organizations the opportunity to gain visibility through a professionally designed printed and digital program distributed to attendees on event day and accessible online for up to six months following the Expo.
The Expo Guide will include:
A full exhibitor directory and event map
Featured sponsors and community partners
Business advertisements (full, half, and quarter page options available)
Advertising opportunities are available at the following rates:
Quarter Page Ad: $150
Half Page Ad: $250
Full Page Ad: $400
This presents a unique opportunity for businesses, whether exhibiting or not, to position themselves directly in front of a highly engaged, values-driven audience that intentionally supports Black-owned businesses.
“It was a busy day at my table, but I wanted to tell you how much I enjoyed the event. I’ve been to about 10 other events this spring, and yours was the last and best one!” said Takoma Therapy, a past exhibitor.
With limited exhibitor space and growing public interest, early registration and ad placement are strongly encouraged.
Register to attend or purchase an Expo Guide ad here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-montgomery-county-black-business-expo-tickets-1986216909243
For more information, visit: https://mocoblackbusinessexpo.com/.
About Montgomery County Black Collective
The Montgomery County Black Collective is transforming the way resources support small and underserved businesses. The Collective unites a dynamic network of individuals and organizations throughout Montgomery County, MD, providing access to affordable consulting services, educational courses, and essential tools—all with a strong focus on equity in resource distribution. Not only do they offer these invaluable resources, but their commitment to inclusion ensures that everyone is welcome. The organization is dedicated to fostering an environment where any individual or organization can thrive.
Learn more at https://www.mocoblackcollective.org/.
Media Contact: Adrian White expo@mocoblackcollective.org
Attendee registration is now open and free with RSVP, inviting the public to explore a curated lineup of 60+ exhibitors across industries, including beauty, wellness, retail, professional services, education, and more. Attendees can expect a highly engaging experience, with exhibitors offering interactive booth activations, product demonstrations, services, and opportunities to connect directly with business owners.
In addition to registration, the Collective has opened Expo Guide advertising sales, offering businesses and organizations the opportunity to gain visibility through a professionally designed printed and digital program distributed to attendees on event day and accessible online for up to six months following the Expo.
The Expo Guide will include:
A full exhibitor directory and event map
Featured sponsors and community partners
Business advertisements (full, half, and quarter page options available)
Advertising opportunities are available at the following rates:
Quarter Page Ad: $150
Half Page Ad: $250
Full Page Ad: $400
This presents a unique opportunity for businesses, whether exhibiting or not, to position themselves directly in front of a highly engaged, values-driven audience that intentionally supports Black-owned businesses.
“It was a busy day at my table, but I wanted to tell you how much I enjoyed the event. I’ve been to about 10 other events this spring, and yours was the last and best one!” said Takoma Therapy, a past exhibitor.
With limited exhibitor space and growing public interest, early registration and ad placement are strongly encouraged.
Register to attend or purchase an Expo Guide ad here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2026-montgomery-county-black-business-expo-tickets-1986216909243
For more information, visit: https://mocoblackbusinessexpo.com/.
About Montgomery County Black Collective
The Montgomery County Black Collective is transforming the way resources support small and underserved businesses. The Collective unites a dynamic network of individuals and organizations throughout Montgomery County, MD, providing access to affordable consulting services, educational courses, and essential tools—all with a strong focus on equity in resource distribution. Not only do they offer these invaluable resources, but their commitment to inclusion ensures that everyone is welcome. The organization is dedicated to fostering an environment where any individual or organization can thrive.
Learn more at https://www.mocoblackcollective.org/.
Media Contact: Adrian White expo@mocoblackcollective.org
Contact
Montgomery County Black CollectiveContact
Adrian White
240-305-3745
https://mocoblackbusinessexpo.com/
Adrian White
240-305-3745
https://mocoblackbusinessexpo.com/
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