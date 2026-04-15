Pimentos Brands Achieves GO TEXAN Certification and Announces 100% Texas-Based Production
Pimentos Brands, the maker of Papa’s premium line of gourmet pimento cheese and Queso cheese products, proudly announces its official certification in the GO TEXAN program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture. This milestone coincides with the company’s strategic manufacturing partnership with Heritage Family Specialty Foods, Inc. in Grand Prairie, Texas, establishing all Papa’s products as 100% made in Texas and earning a SQF certification for Safe, Quality Food.
Production of Papa’s Pimento Cheese and Queso products now takes place in Heritage Family Specialty Foods’ state-of-the-art, SQF-certified facility, ensuring the highest standards of food safety, traceability, and operational excellence. The Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification is globally recognized by retailers and regulatory bodies, providing confidence in product integrity and supply chain reliability.
“Becoming a GO TEXAN member and aligning with Heritage Family Specialty Foods marks a significant step forward for our brand,” said John C. Strand, Vice President of Administration at Pimentos Brands. “Texas is renowned for its rich food heritage and commitment to quality. This partnership allows us to scale responsibly while delivering the consistency and safety standards that our retail partners expect.”
Supporting Retail Growth Across the U.S.
While the company celebrates its Texas-based production, Pimentos Brands remains deeply committed to its retail partners nationwide. The transition enhances supply chain efficiency and scalability, enabling the brand to better serve existing customers such as Kroger’s Texas Division and Albertsons’ Southern Division, while positioning the company for expansion with additional retailers, including H-E-B and other regional and national grocery chains.
Key benefits for retail partners include:
SQF-Certified Production: Assurance of rigorous food safety and quality standards.
Scalable Manufacturing: Capacity to support multi-division and national rollouts.
Enhanced Supply Chain Efficiency: Centralized Texas production enabling reliable distribution.
GO TEXAN Branding: Strong regional consumer appeal and merchandising opportunities.
Consistent Product Quality: Maintaining the authentic flavor and heritage of Papa’s recipes.
Celebrating Texas Heritage While Honoring National Roots
Although now proudly produced in Texas, Pimentos Brands continues to celebrate its Southern heritage and the loyal customers who have supported the brand across multiple states. The company views this milestone as an expansion of its story rather than a shift away from its roots.
“Our mission has always been to craft gourmet gathering foods that bring people together,” Strand added. “This new chapter strengthens our ability to serve retailers and consumers everywhere while embracing the spirit and pride of Texas.”
About Pimentos Brands
Pimentos Brands produces Papa’s Pimento Cheese and Papa’s Queso, a portfolio of premium refrigerated dips crafted with high-quality ingredients and time-honored recipes. Designed for the deli and dairy departments, the product lineup includes flavors such as Original, Jalapeño, Fiesta, and Smokehouse, along with Mild and Spicy queso varieties. With a shelf life of 90–120 days and packaging optimized for retail margins, Papa’s products are positioned as ideal solutions for entertaining and everyday enjoyment.
About the GO TEXAN Program
The GO TEXAN program, administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture, promotes Texas-made products and connects local producers with retailers and consumers. Membership signifies a commitment to quality and supports the economic growth of Texas agriculture and food manufacturing.
About Heritage Family Specialty Foods, Inc.
Heritage Family Specialty Foods, Inc. is a premier food manufacturing partner based in Grand Prairie, Texas. Operating an SQF-certified facility, the company specializes in high-quality refrigerated food production and provides scalable solutions for emerging and established brands seeking excellence in safety, consistency, and innovation.
Trey Jordan
901-581-8739
https://www.pimentosbrands.com
Pimentos Brands - 651 Oak Leaf Office Lane, Memphis, TN 38117
Pimentos Brands produces Papa’s Pimento Cheese and Papa’s Queso, a portfolio of premium refrigerated dips crafted with high-quality ingredients and time-honored recipes. (Pictured Left to Right; Lee Keller, Heritage Family Foods, Inc. and Trey Jordan, Pimentos Brands)