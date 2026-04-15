Pimentos Brands Achieves GO TEXAN Certification and Announces 100% Texas-Based Production

Pimentos Brands, the maker of Papa’s premium line of gourmet pimento cheese and Queso cheese products, proudly announces its official certification in the GO TEXAN program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture. This milestone coincides with the company’s strategic manufacturing partnership with Heritage Family Specialty Foods, Inc. in Grand Prairie, Texas, establishing all Papa’s products as 100% made in Texas and earning a SQF certification for Safe, Quality Food.