Interpreters Unlimited Debuts AI Assistants to Enhance Customer and Linguist Experience
Interpreters Unlimited has launched new AI-powered assistants for customers and linguists, delivering real-time support through a simple conversational interface. Users can quickly access appointment details, manage assignments, and get answers 24/7, streamlining workflows and improving efficiency. The innovation reflects IU’s continued investment in technology to enhance language services.
San Diego, CA, May 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Interpreters Unlimited (IU), a leading national provider of language services, has announced the launch of a new suite of AI powered assistants designed to streamline communication, simplify workflows, and enhance the overall experience for both customers and linguists.
The newly introduced IU AI Assistants bring intelligent, real-time support directly into the hands of users through a simple, conversational interface, making it easier than ever to access critical information, manage appointments, and navigate the platform without friction. At the heart of the launch are two primary tools, the Client AI Assistant, built for customers, and the Linguist AI Assistant, designed specifically for interpreters and translators.
For organizations and individuals relying on language services, time and clarity are critical. The Client AI Assistant allows users to instantly retrieve important appointment details, ask platform related questions, and get guided support 24/7 without having to search through multiple pages or wait for assistance.
Using natural language, customers can ask questions such as, “Show my upcoming events,” “Give me upcoming events in California,” or “How do I reset my password” etc. The assistant then delivers clear, relevant answers in real time, pulling directly from system data and trusted knowledge sources.
For interpreters and translators, the Linguist AI Assistant introduces a faster, more intuitive way to manage daily workflows. From viewing and accepting assignments to submitting timesheets and accessing event details, linguists can now handle essential tasks through a single conversational interface. Key capabilities include viewing upcoming, ongoing, and past assignments, accessing detailed event information (date, time, location, language), accepting assignments directly through the assistant, completing and submitting timesheets, payment related questions etc.
Both the Client and Linguist AI Assistants operate through two intuitive modes. Appointment Mode, which provides real-time access to event and scheduling information, and General Mode, which answers common questions and provides platform guidance. This dual-mode approach ensures users can quickly get the information they need, whether it’s related to a specific assignment or general support.
Users can access the AI Assistants in the main navigation menu of interpreters.com and creating a secure account with an email and password, ensuring a personalized and protected experience.
“The goal was simple,” said Interpreters Unlimited CEO Shamus Sayed. “We wanted to remove friction, so whether you’re a customer needing quick answers or a linguist managing your schedule, everything is easier, faster, and more intuitive.”
In addition to customer and linguist tools, IU has also developed an internal AI Assistant for staff, designed to enhance day-to-day operations for the IU team, improving response times, and increasing overall efficiency across the organization.
With the launch of these AI Assistants, Interpreters Unlimited continues to expand its investment in technology, combining human expertise with intelligent tools to better serve a diverse and multilingual world. As demand for fast, accessible communication grows across industries, IU’s latest innovation reflects a broader shift toward smarter, more responsive language solutions. Try the IU AI Assistants today at interpreters.com.
The newly introduced IU AI Assistants bring intelligent, real-time support directly into the hands of users through a simple, conversational interface, making it easier than ever to access critical information, manage appointments, and navigate the platform without friction. At the heart of the launch are two primary tools, the Client AI Assistant, built for customers, and the Linguist AI Assistant, designed specifically for interpreters and translators.
For organizations and individuals relying on language services, time and clarity are critical. The Client AI Assistant allows users to instantly retrieve important appointment details, ask platform related questions, and get guided support 24/7 without having to search through multiple pages or wait for assistance.
Using natural language, customers can ask questions such as, “Show my upcoming events,” “Give me upcoming events in California,” or “How do I reset my password” etc. The assistant then delivers clear, relevant answers in real time, pulling directly from system data and trusted knowledge sources.
For interpreters and translators, the Linguist AI Assistant introduces a faster, more intuitive way to manage daily workflows. From viewing and accepting assignments to submitting timesheets and accessing event details, linguists can now handle essential tasks through a single conversational interface. Key capabilities include viewing upcoming, ongoing, and past assignments, accessing detailed event information (date, time, location, language), accepting assignments directly through the assistant, completing and submitting timesheets, payment related questions etc.
Both the Client and Linguist AI Assistants operate through two intuitive modes. Appointment Mode, which provides real-time access to event and scheduling information, and General Mode, which answers common questions and provides platform guidance. This dual-mode approach ensures users can quickly get the information they need, whether it’s related to a specific assignment or general support.
Users can access the AI Assistants in the main navigation menu of interpreters.com and creating a secure account with an email and password, ensuring a personalized and protected experience.
“The goal was simple,” said Interpreters Unlimited CEO Shamus Sayed. “We wanted to remove friction, so whether you’re a customer needing quick answers or a linguist managing your schedule, everything is easier, faster, and more intuitive.”
In addition to customer and linguist tools, IU has also developed an internal AI Assistant for staff, designed to enhance day-to-day operations for the IU team, improving response times, and increasing overall efficiency across the organization.
With the launch of these AI Assistants, Interpreters Unlimited continues to expand its investment in technology, combining human expertise with intelligent tools to better serve a diverse and multilingual world. As demand for fast, accessible communication grows across industries, IU’s latest innovation reflects a broader shift toward smarter, more responsive language solutions. Try the IU AI Assistants today at interpreters.com.
Contact
Interpreters UnlimitedContact
Marc Westray
800-726-9891
www.interpreters.com
Marc Westray
800-726-9891
www.interpreters.com
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