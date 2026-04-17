Kahana Feld Opens Long Island Office, Marking 18 Locations Nationwide
Irvine, CA, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kahana Feld is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office in Long Island, NY, marking the firm’s 18th location nationwide. The expansion strengthens the firm’s presence in the Northeast and enhances its ability to serve clients throughout New York and the surrounding region.
The opening of the Long Island office reflects Kahana Feld’s continued growth strategy—expanding into key markets with experienced attorneys. The new location will support the firm’s core practice areas, including General Liability and Construction Litigation.
“Our expansion into Long Island represents another important step in Kahana Feld’s strategic growth,” said managing partner Jeff Miragliotta. “We are committed to meeting our clients where they need us most, and this new office allows us to further strengthen our presence in New York while continuing to deliver the collaborative, client-focused service that defines our firm.”
The opening of the Long Island office reflects Kahana Feld’s continued growth strategy—expanding into key markets with experienced attorneys. The new location will support the firm’s core practice areas, including General Liability and Construction Litigation.
“Our expansion into Long Island represents another important step in Kahana Feld’s strategic growth,” said managing partner Jeff Miragliotta. “We are committed to meeting our clients where they need us most, and this new office allows us to further strengthen our presence in New York while continuing to deliver the collaborative, client-focused service that defines our firm.”
Contact
Kahana FeldContact
Linda Carter
949-812-4781
kahanafeld.com
Linda Carter
949-812-4781
kahanafeld.com
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