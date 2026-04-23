Wheel Fun Rentals Introduces New Pedal Assist E-Surrey Cycles at Shoreline Village in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wheel Fun Rentals is excited to introduce its new Pedal Assist E-Surrey cycles, now available exclusively at their Shoreline Village location in Long Beach. This new offering provides guests with an upgraded way to enjoy the brand’s signature group ride experience along the scenic Long Beach waterfront, blending classic pedal-powered fun with technology that makes the ride smoother and more comfortable for everyone.
Designed with ease and accessibility in mind, Pedal Assist E-Surreys feature a torque-assisted electric motor that enhances the pedaling experience but does not replace it. Riders still pedal together as a group, just like a traditional 4-Wheel Surrey cycle. The added motor support makes pedaling much easier, helping groups get moving more easily, maintain momentum, and enjoy a more relaxed, leisurely ride for a smoother ride from start to finish. The result is the same interactive, social, and active experience guests love, now with added comfort and accessibility for longer rides and full-capacity groups.
“Pedal-assist Surreys are all about making the experience more accessible and enjoyable for everyone,” said Mike Ullerick, Operations Director at Wheel Fun Rentals. “You still get the fun of riding together as a group, but with added support that makes longer rides and full-capacity bikes feel easier and more comfortable. The pedal-assist motor simply provides a little extra torque that makes the ride feel smoother and more manageable with less work.”
Perfect for families, groups of friends, date outings, and riders of all experience levels, Pedal-Assist E-Surreys are an ideal choice for guests looking to extend their ride distance or simply enjoy the waterfront at a more relaxed pace. The enhanced torque helps reduce fatigue while keeping the ride active, engaging, and social – staying true to the classic Wheel Fun Rentals experience.
Pedal Assist E-Surrey rentals are available exclusively at Wheel Fun Rentals at Shoreline Village in Long Beach. Pricing is $35 per hour for a Single Pedal Assist E-Surrey (seats up to 3 adults and 2 small children), and $45 per hour for a Double Pedal Assist E-Surrey (seats up to 6 adults and 2 small children). Advance online reservations are available. For more information and to book your Pedal Assist E-Surrey rental, visit wheelfunrentals.com/reserve-shoreline.
Wheel Fun Rentals has been a trusted leader in outdoor recreation for over 30 years, bringing unique, people-powered experiences to parks, waterfronts, and iconic destinations across the country. The introduction of Pedal Assist E-Surrey bikes at Shoreline Village reflects the company’s continued commitment to innovation, accessibility, and creating memorable outdoor adventures for guests of all ages.
For more information about Pedal Assist E-Surrey bike rentals at Shoreline Village, including availability, reservations, pricing, and hours of operation, visit wheelfunrentals.com/shoreline or call (805) 650-7770.
Media Contact: Sheena Walenta • (805) 650-7770 • marketing@wheelfunrentals.com
Designed with ease and accessibility in mind, Pedal Assist E-Surreys feature a torque-assisted electric motor that enhances the pedaling experience but does not replace it. Riders still pedal together as a group, just like a traditional 4-Wheel Surrey cycle. The added motor support makes pedaling much easier, helping groups get moving more easily, maintain momentum, and enjoy a more relaxed, leisurely ride for a smoother ride from start to finish. The result is the same interactive, social, and active experience guests love, now with added comfort and accessibility for longer rides and full-capacity groups.
“Pedal-assist Surreys are all about making the experience more accessible and enjoyable for everyone,” said Mike Ullerick, Operations Director at Wheel Fun Rentals. “You still get the fun of riding together as a group, but with added support that makes longer rides and full-capacity bikes feel easier and more comfortable. The pedal-assist motor simply provides a little extra torque that makes the ride feel smoother and more manageable with less work.”
Perfect for families, groups of friends, date outings, and riders of all experience levels, Pedal-Assist E-Surreys are an ideal choice for guests looking to extend their ride distance or simply enjoy the waterfront at a more relaxed pace. The enhanced torque helps reduce fatigue while keeping the ride active, engaging, and social – staying true to the classic Wheel Fun Rentals experience.
Pedal Assist E-Surrey rentals are available exclusively at Wheel Fun Rentals at Shoreline Village in Long Beach. Pricing is $35 per hour for a Single Pedal Assist E-Surrey (seats up to 3 adults and 2 small children), and $45 per hour for a Double Pedal Assist E-Surrey (seats up to 6 adults and 2 small children). Advance online reservations are available. For more information and to book your Pedal Assist E-Surrey rental, visit wheelfunrentals.com/reserve-shoreline.
Wheel Fun Rentals has been a trusted leader in outdoor recreation for over 30 years, bringing unique, people-powered experiences to parks, waterfronts, and iconic destinations across the country. The introduction of Pedal Assist E-Surrey bikes at Shoreline Village reflects the company’s continued commitment to innovation, accessibility, and creating memorable outdoor adventures for guests of all ages.
For more information about Pedal Assist E-Surrey bike rentals at Shoreline Village, including availability, reservations, pricing, and hours of operation, visit wheelfunrentals.com/shoreline or call (805) 650-7770.
Media Contact: Sheena Walenta • (805) 650-7770 • marketing@wheelfunrentals.com
Contact
Wheel Fun RentalsContact
Sheena Walenta
(805) 650-7770
wheelfunrentals.com/shoreline-village
Sheena Walenta
(805) 650-7770
wheelfunrentals.com/shoreline-village
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