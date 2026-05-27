Trostar Launches in Ghana to Advance Smart Mobility and Transport System Integration
Trostar, an all-in-one transport application developed by MC Multimedia, launches in Ghana to provide route navigation, fare estimation, and integrated mobility services for commuters and transport stakeholders.
Accra, Ghana, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- MC Multimedia has announced the official launch of Trostar, a comprehensive transport and mobility application designed to enhance how individuals and organizations interact with transport systems.
Trostar is now available on the Google Play Store and introduces a unified platform that combines navigation, fare transparency, and transport-related services into a single digital ecosystem. The application is designed to support commuters, drivers, transport operators, and institutional stakeholders by improving access to reliable transport information.
Key features of the platform include route mapping, fare estimation, real-time transport updates, and a built-in marketplace for transport-related goods and services. These features are intended to improve journey planning, reduce uncertainty, and support better coordination across the transport sector.
In addition, Trostar offers offline functionality, allowing users to access saved routes and essential data without requiring continuous internet connectivity.
“Trostar represents a structured approach to modern mobility,” said CEO Doji, Lead Developer and CTO at MC Multimedia. “Our objective is to provide a dependable system that enhances transport accessibility while supporting the broader development of organized transport ecosystems.”
The application is designed for a broad user base, including daily commuters, drivers, transport unions, vendors, and public sector stakeholders involved in transport management and planning.
Ghana serves as the initial launch market for Trostar, with plans to expand its data coverage nationwide and introduce the platform into additional African markets. Future development phases include expansion into global cities.
Trostar is currently available for download on the Google Play Store. Users can search for “Trostar” to install and begin using the application.
Trostar is now available on the Google Play Store and introduces a unified platform that combines navigation, fare transparency, and transport-related services into a single digital ecosystem. The application is designed to support commuters, drivers, transport operators, and institutional stakeholders by improving access to reliable transport information.
Key features of the platform include route mapping, fare estimation, real-time transport updates, and a built-in marketplace for transport-related goods and services. These features are intended to improve journey planning, reduce uncertainty, and support better coordination across the transport sector.
In addition, Trostar offers offline functionality, allowing users to access saved routes and essential data without requiring continuous internet connectivity.
“Trostar represents a structured approach to modern mobility,” said CEO Doji, Lead Developer and CTO at MC Multimedia. “Our objective is to provide a dependable system that enhances transport accessibility while supporting the broader development of organized transport ecosystems.”
The application is designed for a broad user base, including daily commuters, drivers, transport unions, vendors, and public sector stakeholders involved in transport management and planning.
Ghana serves as the initial launch market for Trostar, with plans to expand its data coverage nationwide and introduce the platform into additional African markets. Future development phases include expansion into global cities.
Trostar is currently available for download on the Google Play Store. Users can search for “Trostar” to install and begin using the application.
Contact
MC MULTIMEDIAContact
Kelvin Dodzi Amewu
+233267171555
https://mcmedia.top
info@mcmedia.top
Kelvin Dodzi Amewu
+233267171555
https://mcmedia.top
info@mcmedia.top
Categories