Sophus Announces Fireside Chat on Postal Network Redesign in a Changing World
Sophus Technology Inc. today announced an upcoming industry webinar focused on postal network redesign, bringing together leading experts to discuss how organizations can adapt to growing operational complexity and evolving customer expectations.
Ann Arbor, MI, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Postal Network Design in a Changing World: Key Takeaways from the Webinar
The webinar, Postal Network Design in a Changing World, took place on April 21 and featured a fireside chat between experienced practitioners Mark Fogerty and Radoslaw Malkiewicz. The discussion explored how postal and logistics organizations are moving beyond traditional, ad-hoc redesign efforts toward data-driven, continuous decision-making.
Postal networks are facing mounting pressure from rising parcel volumes, changing service expectations, cost constraints, and aging infrastructure. These challenges have forced organizations to rethink how networks are designed, optimized, and managed at scale.
Addressing the Complexity of Modern Postal Networks
During the session, the speakers discussed how leading organizations are responding to these challenges by adopting advanced modeling approaches. Rather than relying on periodic redesign projects, many companies have been building capabilities that allow them to simulate scenarios, evaluate trade-offs, and make faster, more informed decisions.
Attendees gained insights into:
- Transitioning from one-time network redesign projects to continuous optimization
- Using scenario planning to evaluate cost, service, and risk trade-offs
- Building internal capabilities for data-driven decision-making
- Adapting legacy postal networks to meet modern e-commerce demands
Expert-Led Insights from the Field
The session brought together decades of hands-on experience in network design and transformation.
Mark Fogerty shared insights drawn from more than 25 years of experience across logistics, consulting, and supply chain transformation, including leading major network design initiatives for global organizations.
Radoslaw Malkiewicz contributed his expertise in advanced modeling and optimization, drawing on extensive experience supporting postal and logistics transformation programs.
Together, they shared practical examples and real-world perspectives on how organizations can modernize their networks and build resilience in an increasingly volatile environment.
Driving Smarter, More Resilient Postal Networks
A key theme throughout the discussion was the growing need for postal organizations to rethink traditional operating models. As competition intensifies and customer expectations continue to evolve, the ability to model, simulate, and optimize network decisions has become a critical capability for maintaining service levels while controlling costs.
The webinar provided practical, experience-driven insights for supply chain, logistics, and postal leaders seeking to redesign their networks for long-term success.
For those who missed the live session, additional information is available at:
https://sophus.ai/postal-network-design-in-a-changing-world/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
The webinar, Postal Network Design in a Changing World, took place on April 21 and featured a fireside chat between experienced practitioners Mark Fogerty and Radoslaw Malkiewicz. The discussion explored how postal and logistics organizations are moving beyond traditional, ad-hoc redesign efforts toward data-driven, continuous decision-making.
Postal networks are facing mounting pressure from rising parcel volumes, changing service expectations, cost constraints, and aging infrastructure. These challenges have forced organizations to rethink how networks are designed, optimized, and managed at scale.
Addressing the Complexity of Modern Postal Networks
During the session, the speakers discussed how leading organizations are responding to these challenges by adopting advanced modeling approaches. Rather than relying on periodic redesign projects, many companies have been building capabilities that allow them to simulate scenarios, evaluate trade-offs, and make faster, more informed decisions.
Attendees gained insights into:
- Transitioning from one-time network redesign projects to continuous optimization
- Using scenario planning to evaluate cost, service, and risk trade-offs
- Building internal capabilities for data-driven decision-making
- Adapting legacy postal networks to meet modern e-commerce demands
Expert-Led Insights from the Field
The session brought together decades of hands-on experience in network design and transformation.
Mark Fogerty shared insights drawn from more than 25 years of experience across logistics, consulting, and supply chain transformation, including leading major network design initiatives for global organizations.
Radoslaw Malkiewicz contributed his expertise in advanced modeling and optimization, drawing on extensive experience supporting postal and logistics transformation programs.
Together, they shared practical examples and real-world perspectives on how organizations can modernize their networks and build resilience in an increasingly volatile environment.
Driving Smarter, More Resilient Postal Networks
A key theme throughout the discussion was the growing need for postal organizations to rethink traditional operating models. As competition intensifies and customer expectations continue to evolve, the ability to model, simulate, and optimize network decisions has become a critical capability for maintaining service levels while controlling costs.
The webinar provided practical, experience-driven insights for supply chain, logistics, and postal leaders seeking to redesign their networks for long-term success.
For those who missed the live session, additional information is available at:
https://sophus.ai/postal-network-design-in-a-changing-world/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
Contact
Sophus TechnologyContact
Raphael Yue
+1 734-219-4770
https://sophus.ai/
Raphael Yue
+1 734-219-4770
https://sophus.ai/
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