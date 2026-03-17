Knightdale Rotary Launches Elevate 360 Entrepreneurial Series to Support Local Business Growth
The Rotary Club of Knightdale has announced the launch of its new Elevate 360 Entrepreneurial Series, a multi-session program designed to help entrepreneurs, small business owners, and professionals strengthen leadership skills and grow their businesses. The Elevate 360 series offers a structured mix of virtual and in-person sessions, providing participants with practical tools, strategic insights, and valuable networking opportunities.
Knightdale, NC, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Practical Approach to Business and Leadership Development
The program is designed to address real-world challenges faced by today’s entrepreneurs. Participants will gain insights into key areas such as business growth strategy, leadership development, and the use of emerging technologies to improve operations and marketing performance.
Unlike traditional workshops, Elevate 360 focuses on actionable takeaways, enabling attendees to immediately apply what they learn to their businesses.
Designed for Entrepreneurs and Emerging Leaders
The Elevate 360 Entrepreneurial Series is ideal for:
Small business owners seeking to scale operations
Entrepreneurs launching new ventures
Professionals looking to enhance leadership capabilities
Community members interested in business innovation
The program supports individuals at various stages of their journey, offering both foundational knowledge and advanced strategies.
Building Stronger Business Communities
As part of Rotary’s mission to support community development and leadership, this initiative emphasizes collaboration and relationship-building. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with other local business leaders, fostering partnerships that extend beyond the program itself.
The Rotary Club of Knightdale continues to play an active role in supporting economic growth and leadership development across the Knightdale area through programs like Elevate 360.
Event Information
The Elevate 360 Entrepreneurial Series includes multiple scheduled sessions designed to accommodate busy professionals.
To learn more or register for the program, visit:
https://knightdalerotary.com/events/360
About Rotary Club of Knightdale
The Rotary Club of Knightdale is a community-based organization dedicated to service, leadership, and supporting local initiatives that drive positive change. Through programs, events, and partnerships, the club works to strengthen both business and community connections.
Media Contact
Kimberly McClain
Public Image Chair, Rotary Club of Knightdale
Website: https://knightdalerotary.com
The program is designed to address real-world challenges faced by today’s entrepreneurs. Participants will gain insights into key areas such as business growth strategy, leadership development, and the use of emerging technologies to improve operations and marketing performance.
Unlike traditional workshops, Elevate 360 focuses on actionable takeaways, enabling attendees to immediately apply what they learn to their businesses.
Designed for Entrepreneurs and Emerging Leaders
The Elevate 360 Entrepreneurial Series is ideal for:
Small business owners seeking to scale operations
Entrepreneurs launching new ventures
Professionals looking to enhance leadership capabilities
Community members interested in business innovation
The program supports individuals at various stages of their journey, offering both foundational knowledge and advanced strategies.
Building Stronger Business Communities
As part of Rotary’s mission to support community development and leadership, this initiative emphasizes collaboration and relationship-building. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with other local business leaders, fostering partnerships that extend beyond the program itself.
The Rotary Club of Knightdale continues to play an active role in supporting economic growth and leadership development across the Knightdale area through programs like Elevate 360.
Event Information
The Elevate 360 Entrepreneurial Series includes multiple scheduled sessions designed to accommodate busy professionals.
To learn more or register for the program, visit:
https://knightdalerotary.com/events/360
About Rotary Club of Knightdale
The Rotary Club of Knightdale is a community-based organization dedicated to service, leadership, and supporting local initiatives that drive positive change. Through programs, events, and partnerships, the club works to strengthen both business and community connections.
Media Contact
Kimberly McClain
Public Image Chair, Rotary Club of Knightdale
Website: https://knightdalerotary.com
Contact
Creative Force StudiosContact
Kimberly McClain
800-315-5598
creativeforcestudios.com
Kimberly McClain
800-315-5598
creativeforcestudios.com
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