Knightdale Rotary Launches Elevate 360 Entrepreneurial Series to Support Local Business Growth

The Rotary Club of Knightdale has announced the launch of its new Elevate 360 Entrepreneurial Series, a multi-session program designed to help entrepreneurs, small business owners, and professionals strengthen leadership skills and grow their businesses. The Elevate 360 series offers a structured mix of virtual and in-person sessions, providing participants with practical tools, strategic insights, and valuable networking opportunities.