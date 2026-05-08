Yachts & Living Launches as Greece's Curated Crewed Yacht Charter Specialist
Yachts & Living has launched as a Greece-focused crewed yacht charter service, offering a handpicked fleet, personal charter consultants, and end-to-end itinerary planning across the country's most celebrated island groups.
Preveza, Greece, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Yachts & Living has entered the Greek yacht charter market with a clear point of difference: a deliberately limited, curated fleet of premium crewed yachts and catamarans, paired with a consultant-led booking process designed to remove the complexity that typically comes with arranging a private charter.
The company was founded by George Sklavounos, whose background spans over a decade in Greek digital tourism and an earlier career in finance. That combination of local market knowledge and operational discipline shapes how Yachts & Living is built — structured enough to be reliable, personal enough to feel like a genuine service rather than a listing platform.
The fleet covers motor yachts, sailing yachts, power catamarans, and sailing catamarans, with vessels operating across Greece's major cruising grounds: the Cyclades, Ionian Islands, Saronic Gulf, Sporades, and the Athens Riviera.
Unlike large aggregator platforms where guests filter through hundreds of listings by price, Yachts & Living presents only vessels that meet its own quality standards for comfort, crew, and condition. Each enquiry is handled by a charter consultant who builds a bespoke itinerary based on the guest's preferences, pace, travel dates, and group.
"The goal from the beginning was to make private yacht charter in Greece feel personal and straightforward," said George Sklavounos, founder of Yachts & Living. "Guests should not have to become experts in charter contracts and vessel specs just to book a holiday. That is what we are here for."
The company publishes its full charter process openly — including guidance on APA budgets, MYBA contract structures, and payment schedules — a level of transparency that is uncommon in the sector and reflects the brand's approach to building trust before first contact.
Yachts & Living also manages the preference sheet process, through which guests detail food choices, dietary requirements, activity preferences, and any special occasions before embarkation. The crew uses this information to prepare the yacht in advance, ensuring the experience is tailored from the moment guests step aboard.
Charter enquiries and fleet availability for the 2025 season are open now at https://yachtsandliving.com/.
About Yachts & Living
Yachts & Living is a crewed yacht charter service specialising in Greece. The company offers a carefully selected fleet of motor yachts, sailing yachts, and catamarans across Greece's major island groups, with bespoke itinerary planning and full charter management handled by a dedicated consultant. Yachts & Living was founded in 2025 and is based in Athens, Greece.
The company was founded by George Sklavounos, whose background spans over a decade in Greek digital tourism and an earlier career in finance. That combination of local market knowledge and operational discipline shapes how Yachts & Living is built — structured enough to be reliable, personal enough to feel like a genuine service rather than a listing platform.
The fleet covers motor yachts, sailing yachts, power catamarans, and sailing catamarans, with vessels operating across Greece's major cruising grounds: the Cyclades, Ionian Islands, Saronic Gulf, Sporades, and the Athens Riviera.
Unlike large aggregator platforms where guests filter through hundreds of listings by price, Yachts & Living presents only vessels that meet its own quality standards for comfort, crew, and condition. Each enquiry is handled by a charter consultant who builds a bespoke itinerary based on the guest's preferences, pace, travel dates, and group.
"The goal from the beginning was to make private yacht charter in Greece feel personal and straightforward," said George Sklavounos, founder of Yachts & Living. "Guests should not have to become experts in charter contracts and vessel specs just to book a holiday. That is what we are here for."
The company publishes its full charter process openly — including guidance on APA budgets, MYBA contract structures, and payment schedules — a level of transparency that is uncommon in the sector and reflects the brand's approach to building trust before first contact.
Yachts & Living also manages the preference sheet process, through which guests detail food choices, dietary requirements, activity preferences, and any special occasions before embarkation. The crew uses this information to prepare the yacht in advance, ensuring the experience is tailored from the moment guests step aboard.
Charter enquiries and fleet availability for the 2025 season are open now at https://yachtsandliving.com/.
About Yachts & Living
Yachts & Living is a crewed yacht charter service specialising in Greece. The company offers a carefully selected fleet of motor yachts, sailing yachts, and catamarans across Greece's major island groups, with bespoke itinerary planning and full charter management handled by a dedicated consultant. Yachts & Living was founded in 2025 and is based in Athens, Greece.
Contact
Yachts and LivingContact
Georgios Sklavounos
00306975708949
https://yachtsandliving.com/
Georgios Sklavounos
00306975708949
https://yachtsandliving.com/
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