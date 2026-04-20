Franchise Empire Announces $1 Million Marketing Investment to Redefine Franchise Growth Through Content-Driven Strategy
Franchise Empire announced a $1 million investment to scale its content-first franchise growth platform through strategic hires, marketing infrastructure, and education-driven media. Built on transparency, the company aims to attract better-fit franchise candidates and help franchisors and franchisees grow faster through trust, alignment, and smarter marketing.
Orlando, FL, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Franchise Empire today announced a $1 million investment in marketing infrastructure, strategic hires, and content-driven growth initiatives, marking a major milestone in its evolution from a one-man operation into a 20-person team in just three years.
Founded by influencer and entrepreneur Tariq Johnson, Franchise Empire has grown by doing something uncommon in franchising: showing the full picture. Johnson built the company by openly sharing both the wins and failures from his experience owning multiple businesses, creating a transparent, education-first platform that resonated with aspiring entrepreneurs.
“This company was built on telling the truth about entrepreneurship—the good, the bad, and everything in between,” said Johnson. “This investment is about scaling that truth. We’re doubling down on content, trust, and alignment so the right people find the right opportunities—and succeed faster when they do.”
A New Standard for Franchise Recruitment
Franchise Empire’s investment is designed to meet a shift in how modern entrepreneurs evaluate opportunities. Instead of relying on outdated lead-generation tactics, the company is building a content-first marketing engine that prioritizes trust before conversion.
Through a combination of personal branding, SEO, paid media, and LLM-optimized content, Franchise Empire aims to attract more informed and better-aligned candidates—what the company calls “perfect-fit” franchisees.
“We’re not chasing more leads—we’re engineering better ones,” Johnson added. “When someone comes into our ecosystem, they should already understand the model, the risks, and the upside. That’s how you build sustainable growth in franchising.”
Strategic Leadership Driving Marketing Innovation
To execute this vision, Franchise Empire has brought on a high-caliber marketing and media team designed to operate at both a strategic and executional level.
Chantel Soumis — Head of Marketing & Partnerships
A recognized branding thought leader with more than 84,000 LinkedIn followers, Chantel Soumis brings over two decades of experience across SMBs and Fortune 500 organizations. As the daughter of former franchisees, she combines lived experience with high-level marketing strategy.
“Franchising has always been about relationships, but the way we build those relationships has changed,” said Soumis. “Today, your digital presence is your first handshake. Our focus is helping franchisors and their franchisees show up with clarity, authenticity, and courage—because that’s what builds trust and drives action.”
She added, “The opportunity here is massive. By leaning into personal branding and storytelling, we’re turning marketing into a long-term, AI resilient asset instead of a short-term expense.”
Foley Chase — Senior Digital Marketing Manager
With over a decade of experience in franchise advertising and a background managing campaigns across 220+ territories, Foley Chase brings deep expertise in paid media, SEO, and scalable marketing systems.
“Most franchise marketing struggles because it’s either too broad or too disconnected from the actual buyer journey,” said Chase. “Our job is to build systems that meet people where they are—using data, intent signals, and smart targeting to bring in candidates who are already qualified before they ever speak to a sales team.”
Chase emphasized that the goal isn’t just traffic, but precision: “When you combine strong content with disciplined media buying, you don’t just get more leads—you get the right leads. That changes everything downstream.”
Ray Bueno — Content & Media Manager
Leading Franchise Empire’s content engine is Ray Bueno, a bilingual media strategist who has built a YouTube audience of more than 200,000 subscribers and 8.8 million views organically.
“Content is the bridge between curiosity and commitment,” said Bueno. “If we do our job right, people won’t feel like they’re being sold—they’ll feel like they’re being educated. And when that happens, trust builds naturally.”
With experience at Univision and Young & Rubicam, Bueno is focused on building a full-funnel content ecosystem.
“We’re thinking about content as infrastructure,” he added. “From YouTube to SEO to short-form video, every piece plays a role in guiding someone from ‘I’m curious’ to ‘I’m ready to invest.’”
A Content-First Strategy for a Changing Market
At the center of Franchise Empire’s expansion is a belief that trust is now the primary currency in franchising. By integrating consumer psychology, storytelling, and data-driven distribution, the company is building a system that educates before it sells.
This approach not only improves lead quality but also reduces friction in the franchise sales process—resulting in better alignment, faster onboarding, and stronger long-term outcomes.
Expanding Through Co-Brand Opportunities
Alongside its marketing expansion, Franchise Empire is growing its network of franchisor partners and co-branded opportunities designed to give entrepreneurs access to scalable, well-supported business models.
“We’re creating an ecosystem where franchisors grow faster and franchisees succeed faster,” said Johnson. “That only works if the foundation is trust, transparency, and proper alignment from day one.”
Looking Ahead
With this $1 million investment, Franchise Empire is positioning itself at the forefront of a new era in franchising—one defined by content, credibility, and smarter growth.
“We’re building more than a marketing machine,” Johnson said. “We’re building a platform that helps people make one of the most important financial decisions of their lives—with confidence.”
About Franchise Empire
Franchise Empire is a franchise development and marketing company dedicated to helping entrepreneurs discover, evaluate, and invest in high-quality franchise opportunities. Founded by Tariq Johnson, the company combines real-world experience, content-driven education, and strategic marketing systems to connect franchisors with ideal candidates and drive long-term success. Visit FranchiseEmpire.com for more information.
Founded by influencer and entrepreneur Tariq Johnson, Franchise Empire has grown by doing something uncommon in franchising: showing the full picture. Johnson built the company by openly sharing both the wins and failures from his experience owning multiple businesses, creating a transparent, education-first platform that resonated with aspiring entrepreneurs.
“This company was built on telling the truth about entrepreneurship—the good, the bad, and everything in between,” said Johnson. “This investment is about scaling that truth. We’re doubling down on content, trust, and alignment so the right people find the right opportunities—and succeed faster when they do.”
A New Standard for Franchise Recruitment
Franchise Empire’s investment is designed to meet a shift in how modern entrepreneurs evaluate opportunities. Instead of relying on outdated lead-generation tactics, the company is building a content-first marketing engine that prioritizes trust before conversion.
Through a combination of personal branding, SEO, paid media, and LLM-optimized content, Franchise Empire aims to attract more informed and better-aligned candidates—what the company calls “perfect-fit” franchisees.
“We’re not chasing more leads—we’re engineering better ones,” Johnson added. “When someone comes into our ecosystem, they should already understand the model, the risks, and the upside. That’s how you build sustainable growth in franchising.”
Strategic Leadership Driving Marketing Innovation
To execute this vision, Franchise Empire has brought on a high-caliber marketing and media team designed to operate at both a strategic and executional level.
Chantel Soumis — Head of Marketing & Partnerships
A recognized branding thought leader with more than 84,000 LinkedIn followers, Chantel Soumis brings over two decades of experience across SMBs and Fortune 500 organizations. As the daughter of former franchisees, she combines lived experience with high-level marketing strategy.
“Franchising has always been about relationships, but the way we build those relationships has changed,” said Soumis. “Today, your digital presence is your first handshake. Our focus is helping franchisors and their franchisees show up with clarity, authenticity, and courage—because that’s what builds trust and drives action.”
She added, “The opportunity here is massive. By leaning into personal branding and storytelling, we’re turning marketing into a long-term, AI resilient asset instead of a short-term expense.”
Foley Chase — Senior Digital Marketing Manager
With over a decade of experience in franchise advertising and a background managing campaigns across 220+ territories, Foley Chase brings deep expertise in paid media, SEO, and scalable marketing systems.
“Most franchise marketing struggles because it’s either too broad or too disconnected from the actual buyer journey,” said Chase. “Our job is to build systems that meet people where they are—using data, intent signals, and smart targeting to bring in candidates who are already qualified before they ever speak to a sales team.”
Chase emphasized that the goal isn’t just traffic, but precision: “When you combine strong content with disciplined media buying, you don’t just get more leads—you get the right leads. That changes everything downstream.”
Ray Bueno — Content & Media Manager
Leading Franchise Empire’s content engine is Ray Bueno, a bilingual media strategist who has built a YouTube audience of more than 200,000 subscribers and 8.8 million views organically.
“Content is the bridge between curiosity and commitment,” said Bueno. “If we do our job right, people won’t feel like they’re being sold—they’ll feel like they’re being educated. And when that happens, trust builds naturally.”
With experience at Univision and Young & Rubicam, Bueno is focused on building a full-funnel content ecosystem.
“We’re thinking about content as infrastructure,” he added. “From YouTube to SEO to short-form video, every piece plays a role in guiding someone from ‘I’m curious’ to ‘I’m ready to invest.’”
A Content-First Strategy for a Changing Market
At the center of Franchise Empire’s expansion is a belief that trust is now the primary currency in franchising. By integrating consumer psychology, storytelling, and data-driven distribution, the company is building a system that educates before it sells.
This approach not only improves lead quality but also reduces friction in the franchise sales process—resulting in better alignment, faster onboarding, and stronger long-term outcomes.
Expanding Through Co-Brand Opportunities
Alongside its marketing expansion, Franchise Empire is growing its network of franchisor partners and co-branded opportunities designed to give entrepreneurs access to scalable, well-supported business models.
“We’re creating an ecosystem where franchisors grow faster and franchisees succeed faster,” said Johnson. “That only works if the foundation is trust, transparency, and proper alignment from day one.”
Looking Ahead
With this $1 million investment, Franchise Empire is positioning itself at the forefront of a new era in franchising—one defined by content, credibility, and smarter growth.
“We’re building more than a marketing machine,” Johnson said. “We’re building a platform that helps people make one of the most important financial decisions of their lives—with confidence.”
About Franchise Empire
Franchise Empire is a franchise development and marketing company dedicated to helping entrepreneurs discover, evaluate, and invest in high-quality franchise opportunities. Founded by Tariq Johnson, the company combines real-world experience, content-driven education, and strategic marketing systems to connect franchisors with ideal candidates and drive long-term success. Visit FranchiseEmpire.com for more information.
Contact
Franchise EmpireContact
Chantel Soumis
608-520-2157
www.franchiseempire.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/chantelsoumis
Chantel Soumis
608-520-2157
www.franchiseempire.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/chantelsoumis
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