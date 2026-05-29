Income Capital Management Marks 2-Year Milestone and Opens U.S. Office on April 1st, Reporting Strong Q1 2026 Results
Prague, Czech Republic, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Income Capital Management today announced a significant milestone in its growth journey, marking two years since the official launch of its investment activities on April 1, 2024, alongside the opening of its U.S. office on April 1, 2026.
The announcement comes as the company releases its March and Q1 2026 performance results, confirming a continued track record of disciplined management and consistent returns, achieved within a highly complex global environment.
Over the past 24 months, Income Capital Management has developed a structured investment platform focused on risk control, capital preservation, and long-term consistency, navigating periods characterized by geopolitical tensions, market volatility, and uncertain monetary policy.
Strong Performance in a Challenging Environment
Despite ongoing global instability — including geopolitical conflicts, energy market volatility, and cautious central bank positioning — the company delivered solid results across its core strategies:
Forex Fund (Aggressive Level)
• March 2026: +2.74%
• Q1 2026: +8.04%
• Since April 2024: +73.07%
Real Estate Fund
• March 2026: +0.32%
• Q1 2026: +0.56%
• Since April 2024: +15.76%
Global Growth Fund
• Q1 2026: +2.12%
• Dividends: +0.75%
High Yield Fund
• Q1 2026: +0.98%
• Dividends: +1.40%
Physical Gold Holdings
• Total: 15.05 Kg
• Market Value: €2,120,017
These results reflect a consistent approach centered on disciplined execution and controlled exposure, even during periods of elevated uncertainty.
Strategic Expansion into the United States
As part of its international growth strategy, Income Capital Management has officially opened its U.S. office on April 1, 2026.
This milestone represents a key step in expanding the firm’s global footprint, strengthening its international positioning, and creating new opportunities for future development.
Leadership Commentary
Paolo Volpicelli, CEO of Income Capital Management, commented:
“Reaching our two-year milestone on April 1st is an important moment for us. We have built our growth on a clear principle: consistency over time, without taking unnecessary risks.
“What makes these results particularly meaningful is the context in which they were achieved. Markets have been unstable, driven by geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainty.
“Despite this, we have remained disciplined. We do not chase performance — we build it through structure, control, and coherence.
“The opening of our U.S. office on April 1st marks a new phase of growth. It reflects our ambition to expand internationally while maintaining the same approach that has guided us since day one.”
Nicola Pinchi, CTO of Income Capital Management, added:
“From a technological and operational standpoint, the last two years have been focused on building robust infrastructure to support our investment strategies.
“Our systems are designed to ensure efficiency, transparency, and precise risk monitoring. This allows us to react to market conditions without emotional bias and maintain consistency in execution.
“The opening of our U.S. office is also a technological step forward, enabling us to scale our platform and further enhance our reporting and client experience.”
Outlook
Looking ahead, Income Capital Management expects markets to remain influenced by:
geopolitical developments, particularly in the Middle East
central bank decisions and inflation dynamics
continued volatility across asset classes
In this context, the firm reaffirms its commitment to structured decision-making, risk management, and long-term consistency.
About Income Capital Management
Income Capital Management is an asset management company focused on alternative investment strategies, including Forex, Real Estate, and diversified income-generating portfolios. The firm operates with a disciplined, non-speculative approach aimed at delivering consistent results while prioritizing capital protection.
The announcement comes as the company releases its March and Q1 2026 performance results, confirming a continued track record of disciplined management and consistent returns, achieved within a highly complex global environment.
Over the past 24 months, Income Capital Management has developed a structured investment platform focused on risk control, capital preservation, and long-term consistency, navigating periods characterized by geopolitical tensions, market volatility, and uncertain monetary policy.
Strong Performance in a Challenging Environment
Despite ongoing global instability — including geopolitical conflicts, energy market volatility, and cautious central bank positioning — the company delivered solid results across its core strategies:
Forex Fund (Aggressive Level)
• March 2026: +2.74%
• Q1 2026: +8.04%
• Since April 2024: +73.07%
Real Estate Fund
• March 2026: +0.32%
• Q1 2026: +0.56%
• Since April 2024: +15.76%
Global Growth Fund
• Q1 2026: +2.12%
• Dividends: +0.75%
High Yield Fund
• Q1 2026: +0.98%
• Dividends: +1.40%
Physical Gold Holdings
• Total: 15.05 Kg
• Market Value: €2,120,017
These results reflect a consistent approach centered on disciplined execution and controlled exposure, even during periods of elevated uncertainty.
Strategic Expansion into the United States
As part of its international growth strategy, Income Capital Management has officially opened its U.S. office on April 1, 2026.
This milestone represents a key step in expanding the firm’s global footprint, strengthening its international positioning, and creating new opportunities for future development.
Leadership Commentary
Paolo Volpicelli, CEO of Income Capital Management, commented:
“Reaching our two-year milestone on April 1st is an important moment for us. We have built our growth on a clear principle: consistency over time, without taking unnecessary risks.
“What makes these results particularly meaningful is the context in which they were achieved. Markets have been unstable, driven by geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainty.
“Despite this, we have remained disciplined. We do not chase performance — we build it through structure, control, and coherence.
“The opening of our U.S. office on April 1st marks a new phase of growth. It reflects our ambition to expand internationally while maintaining the same approach that has guided us since day one.”
Nicola Pinchi, CTO of Income Capital Management, added:
“From a technological and operational standpoint, the last two years have been focused on building robust infrastructure to support our investment strategies.
“Our systems are designed to ensure efficiency, transparency, and precise risk monitoring. This allows us to react to market conditions without emotional bias and maintain consistency in execution.
“The opening of our U.S. office is also a technological step forward, enabling us to scale our platform and further enhance our reporting and client experience.”
Outlook
Looking ahead, Income Capital Management expects markets to remain influenced by:
geopolitical developments, particularly in the Middle East
central bank decisions and inflation dynamics
continued volatility across asset classes
In this context, the firm reaffirms its commitment to structured decision-making, risk management, and long-term consistency.
About Income Capital Management
Income Capital Management is an asset management company focused on alternative investment strategies, including Forex, Real Estate, and diversified income-generating portfolios. The firm operates with a disciplined, non-speculative approach aimed at delivering consistent results while prioritizing capital protection.
Contact
Income Capital ManagementContact
Katya Azzaroni
+390287177412
incomecapital.biz
Katya Azzaroni
+390287177412
incomecapital.biz
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