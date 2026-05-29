STS Defence Supports HMS Collingwood Open Day as Official Sponsor
STS Defence is proud to sponsor the HMS Collingwood Open Day, taking place on Saturday, 4th July. This annual event is a highlight in the local calendar, welcoming thousands of visitors for a day of entertainment, community engagement, and a unique insight into life within the Royal Navy.
Gosport, United Kingdom, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As a supporter of the event, we are delighted to continue our partnership with HMS Collingwood, helping to bring the open day to life for families, service personnel, and members of the public. The event offers a rare opportunity for visitors to explore the base, meet Royal Navy personnel and learn more about the vital work conducted by the Armed Forces.
STS Defence’s Ben Stancliffe says; “We’re delighted to support this year’s HMS Collingwood Open Day. It’s a fantastic tradition and a wonderful opportunity to engage with and celebrate our local naval community.”
By sponsoring the HMS Collingwood Open Day, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community and strengthening its long-standing relationship with the Royal Navy. As a Gosport-based business, we are particularly proud to support an event that plays such a significant role in the local community and celebrates the area’s strong naval heritage.
STS Defence’s Ben Stancliffe says; “We’re delighted to support this year’s HMS Collingwood Open Day. It’s a fantastic tradition and a wonderful opportunity to engage with and celebrate our local naval community.”
By sponsoring the HMS Collingwood Open Day, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community and strengthening its long-standing relationship with the Royal Navy. As a Gosport-based business, we are particularly proud to support an event that plays such a significant role in the local community and celebrates the area’s strong naval heritage.
Contact
STS DefenceContact
Katy Duggan
+ 4402392 424343
www.sts-defence.com/
Katy Duggan
+ 4402392 424343
www.sts-defence.com/
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