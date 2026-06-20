Avid and emfluence Marketing Platform Launch Seamless Integration to Turn Donor Insights into Action
New integration brings Avid AI donor intelligence directly into the emfluence Marketing Platform, automating segmentation, personalization, and campaign execution for fundraising teams.
Kansas City, MO, June 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- emfluence Marketing Platform today announced a new integration with Avid that enables fundraising teams to activate donor insights directly within the emfluence Marketing Platform without manual processes or disconnected tools.
The integration delivers Avid’s donor intelligence into emfluence, where fundraising teams can automatically build and sync segmentation, trigger personalized campaigns, and manage ongoing outreach using emfluence’s marketing automation, journey workflows, and reporting capabilities. Donor insights no longer sit in separate tools—they immediately inform live campaigns executed in emfluence.
“With this integration, insight doesn’t stop at analysis,” said David Cacioppo, President and CEO of emfluence. “Fundraising teams can take donor intelligence from Avid and instantly put it to work inside the emfluence Marketing Platform—automating segmentation, launching campaigns, and personalizing outreach in real time, all from one system.”
By combining Avid’s donor intelligence and segmentation power with emfluence’s campaign execution engine, teams can move faster and operate more efficiently. Segments update automatically, campaigns respond to donor behavior as it happens, and marketing teams maintain full visibility into engagement and performance within emfluence.
The emfluence Marketing Platform is HIPAA compliant, giving healthcare organizations confidence in how data is managed. Through our integration with Avid, teams can connect systems while maintaining appropriate safeguards.
“Fundraising doesn’t stall because teams don’t know what to do. It stalls because acting on what they see usually means rebuilding everything first,” said Erik Tomalis, Chief Community Officer of Avid. “By connecting Avid directly to emfluence, that gap goes away. Insight can turn into action right away, and the work carries forward from one campaign to the next.”
The integration is available now to joint Avid and emfluence customers.
About emfluence
emfluence is a digital marketing agency and software as a service (SaaS) marketing automation platform provider headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. The emfluence Marketing Platform helps organizations automate email, SMS, landing pages, and customer journeys using real-time CRM data to drive more relevant, timely engagement.
In addition to its marketing automation platform, emfluence provides full-service digital marketing support, including strategy, content development, paid media, SEO, and website design.
Learn more at emfluence.com and emarketingplatform.com.
About Avid
Fundraising is built on relationships. But as it scales, the work fragments — across tools, channels, and teams.
Insight lives in reports.
Campaigns get rebuilt.
Learning gets lost between cycles.
Avid is the Fundraising Operating System that holds that work together. It connects insight directly to execution so learning carries forward, campaigns build instead of restarting, and fundraising moves with momentum instead of starting over.
Learn more at avidai.com.
The integration delivers Avid’s donor intelligence into emfluence, where fundraising teams can automatically build and sync segmentation, trigger personalized campaigns, and manage ongoing outreach using emfluence’s marketing automation, journey workflows, and reporting capabilities. Donor insights no longer sit in separate tools—they immediately inform live campaigns executed in emfluence.
“With this integration, insight doesn’t stop at analysis,” said David Cacioppo, President and CEO of emfluence. “Fundraising teams can take donor intelligence from Avid and instantly put it to work inside the emfluence Marketing Platform—automating segmentation, launching campaigns, and personalizing outreach in real time, all from one system.”
By combining Avid’s donor intelligence and segmentation power with emfluence’s campaign execution engine, teams can move faster and operate more efficiently. Segments update automatically, campaigns respond to donor behavior as it happens, and marketing teams maintain full visibility into engagement and performance within emfluence.
The emfluence Marketing Platform is HIPAA compliant, giving healthcare organizations confidence in how data is managed. Through our integration with Avid, teams can connect systems while maintaining appropriate safeguards.
“Fundraising doesn’t stall because teams don’t know what to do. It stalls because acting on what they see usually means rebuilding everything first,” said Erik Tomalis, Chief Community Officer of Avid. “By connecting Avid directly to emfluence, that gap goes away. Insight can turn into action right away, and the work carries forward from one campaign to the next.”
The integration is available now to joint Avid and emfluence customers.
About emfluence
emfluence is a digital marketing agency and software as a service (SaaS) marketing automation platform provider headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. The emfluence Marketing Platform helps organizations automate email, SMS, landing pages, and customer journeys using real-time CRM data to drive more relevant, timely engagement.
In addition to its marketing automation platform, emfluence provides full-service digital marketing support, including strategy, content development, paid media, SEO, and website design.
Learn more at emfluence.com and emarketingplatform.com.
About Avid
Fundraising is built on relationships. But as it scales, the work fragments — across tools, channels, and teams.
Insight lives in reports.
Campaigns get rebuilt.
Learning gets lost between cycles.
Avid is the Fundraising Operating System that holds that work together. It connects insight directly to execution so learning carries forward, campaigns build instead of restarting, and fundraising moves with momentum instead of starting over.
Learn more at avidai.com.
Contact
emfluence Marketing PlatformContact
David Cacioppo
816-472-4455
www.emarketingplatform.com
David Cacioppo
816-472-4455
www.emarketingplatform.com
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