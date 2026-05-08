Vitiligo Cover Lotion Launches New 2 oz. Travel and Trial Size
New Vitiligo Cover lotion in a compact bottle gives first-time customers an easy way to try the formula and offers existing customers a convenient option for travel and on-the-go use.
St. Louis, MO, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vitiligo Cover Lotion today announced the launch of its new 2 oz. Travel and Trial Size, a compact version of its skin-tone blending lotion created for people with vitiligo who want a smaller, more portable option.
The new 2 oz. bottle is designed for first-time customers who want to try Vitiligo Cover Lotion before moving up to a larger size, as well as returning customers who want a convenient bottle for travel, weekend trips, handbags, carry-ons, or everyday backup.
“This new size makes Vitiligo Cover Lotion more accessible in two important ways,” said Nathalie Pelletier, founder of Vitiligo Cover Lotion. “It gives new customers a simple way to try the product for themselves, and it gives longtime customers an easy option to take with them wherever life takes them.”
The 2 oz. Travel and Trial Size contains the same formula offered in the brand’s larger bottles and is intended to deliver the same natural-looking, blended appearance customers have come to expect from Vitiligo Cover Lotion.
Founded by Nathalie Pelletier, Vitiligo Cover Lotion has served customers for more than 20 years with a formula developed to help create a more even-looking appearance on skin affected by vitiligo. The new 2 oz. size expands the company’s product line with an option focused on convenience, flexibility, and accessibility.
The new 2 oz. Vitiligo Cover Lotion is available now at https://vitiligocover.com/product/vitiligo-cover-lotion-travel-size/.
For more information, visit https://vitiligocover.com.
Media Contact:
Nathalie Pelletier
Vitiligo Cover Lotion
nathalieheembrock@hotmail.com
https://vitiligocover.com
The new 2 oz. bottle is designed for first-time customers who want to try Vitiligo Cover Lotion before moving up to a larger size, as well as returning customers who want a convenient bottle for travel, weekend trips, handbags, carry-ons, or everyday backup.
“This new size makes Vitiligo Cover Lotion more accessible in two important ways,” said Nathalie Pelletier, founder of Vitiligo Cover Lotion. “It gives new customers a simple way to try the product for themselves, and it gives longtime customers an easy option to take with them wherever life takes them.”
The 2 oz. Travel and Trial Size contains the same formula offered in the brand’s larger bottles and is intended to deliver the same natural-looking, blended appearance customers have come to expect from Vitiligo Cover Lotion.
Founded by Nathalie Pelletier, Vitiligo Cover Lotion has served customers for more than 20 years with a formula developed to help create a more even-looking appearance on skin affected by vitiligo. The new 2 oz. size expands the company’s product line with an option focused on convenience, flexibility, and accessibility.
The new 2 oz. Vitiligo Cover Lotion is available now at https://vitiligocover.com/product/vitiligo-cover-lotion-travel-size/.
For more information, visit https://vitiligocover.com.
Media Contact:
Nathalie Pelletier
Vitiligo Cover Lotion
nathalieheembrock@hotmail.com
https://vitiligocover.com
Contact
Vitiligo CoverContact
Nathalie Pelletier
636-236-8504
https://vitiligocover.com
Nathalie Pelletier
636-236-8504
https://vitiligocover.com
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