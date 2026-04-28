RX Japan to Showcase 890,000 Jewellery Pieces in Strategic Sourcing Layout at IJK 2026
Kobe, Japan, April 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) 2026 returns to the Kobe International Exhibition Hall from 14–16 May 2026. Organized by RX Japan, Western Japan’s largest jewellery trade event will feature an expansive inventory of over 890,000 items.
To streamline the sourcing experience for global trade visitors, the exhibition floor is organized into specialized zones that encompass the entire jewellery value chain.
The exhibition floor anchors on the Jewellery Zone, a central hub for finished diamond, gold, and fashion collections, and the Gemstone Zone, which provides a concentrated marketplace for loose stones and semi-precious materials.
Japan’s domestic expertise is highlighted in the Pearl Zone, featuring a comprehensive range of Akoya, South Sea, and freshwater pearls. To address the growing secondary market, the Re-Jewellery & Pre-Owned Luxury Zone offers branded items, watches, and high-end bags focused on circularity and resale value.
Creative differentiation is found in the Designer & Craftsman Zone, showcasing one-of-a-kind artisanal pieces, while the Manufacturing & Solutions area provides the essential tools, equipment, and maintenance services required for daily business operations.
This structured format allows buyers to navigate nearly 900,000 items with professional precision, linking product discovery directly to retail strategy. Trade visitors can now download the official zone map and register online to coordinate their visit.
For more information, please visit: https://www.ijt.jp/kobe/en-gb.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease-apr&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portal-site.
To streamline the sourcing experience for global trade visitors, the exhibition floor is organized into specialized zones that encompass the entire jewellery value chain.
The exhibition floor anchors on the Jewellery Zone, a central hub for finished diamond, gold, and fashion collections, and the Gemstone Zone, which provides a concentrated marketplace for loose stones and semi-precious materials.
Japan’s domestic expertise is highlighted in the Pearl Zone, featuring a comprehensive range of Akoya, South Sea, and freshwater pearls. To address the growing secondary market, the Re-Jewellery & Pre-Owned Luxury Zone offers branded items, watches, and high-end bags focused on circularity and resale value.
Creative differentiation is found in the Designer & Craftsman Zone, showcasing one-of-a-kind artisanal pieces, while the Manufacturing & Solutions area provides the essential tools, equipment, and maintenance services required for daily business operations.
This structured format allows buyers to navigate nearly 900,000 items with professional precision, linking product discovery directly to retail strategy. Trade visitors can now download the official zone map and register online to coordinate their visit.
For more information, please visit: https://www.ijt.jp/kobe/en-gb.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease-apr&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portal-site.
Contact
RX Japan GKContact
Natsuko Shiraishi
+81-3-6739-4103
https://www.ijt.jp/kobe/en-gb.html
Natsuko Shiraishi
+81-3-6739-4103
https://www.ijt.jp/kobe/en-gb.html
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