Sophus Technology to Exhibit at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026 with Fast, SaaS-Based Network Design Platform

Sophus Technology will exhibit at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026, showcasing its SaaS-based platforms, Sophus X and Dastro, built for fast supply chain network design. The company focuses on helping teams move from data to decisions in hours by running multiple scenarios in parallel. As supply chains become more complex, Sophus highlights speed as the key advantage, enabling businesses to respond quickly, reduce delays, and stay competitive.