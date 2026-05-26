Sophus Technology to Exhibit at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026 with Fast, SaaS-Based Network Design Platform
Sophus Technology will exhibit at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026, showcasing its SaaS-based platforms, Sophus X and Dastro, built for fast supply chain network design. The company focuses on helping teams move from data to decisions in hours by running multiple scenarios in parallel. As supply chains become more complex, Sophus highlights speed as the key advantage, enabling businesses to respond quickly, reduce delays, and stay competitive.
Ann Arbor, MI, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sophus Technology (sophus.ai), a team of supply chain design experts focused on building fast and efficient solutions, will exhibit at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026 with a clear message: decision speed is now critical.
Today’s supply chains move fast, but most decisions still lag behind. Teams work across disconnected tools, handle data manually, and wait days for results. By the time insights are ready, the situation has already shifted.
Sophus is built to change that.
Through its SaaS-based platforms, Sophus X and Dastro, the company enables teams to build models quickly, run hundreds of scenarios in parallel, and move from data to decisions in hours. The platform is designed for accessibility and collaboration, so teams across the organization can work together without delays.
At the Symposium, Sophus will demonstrate how companies can reduce decision time, test multiple scenarios at once, and respond faster to change. The focus is not only on better modeling, but on making those models usable in real time.
As supply chains grow more complex, the ability to act quickly is becoming a key advantage. Businesses that can evaluate options faster are better equipped to manage disruptions, control costs, and maintain service levels.
Sophus aims to close the gap between fast-moving markets and slow decision-making by giving teams the tools to keep up.
In today’s supply chain environment, speed is not optional. It is the difference between reacting late and acting on time.
Today’s supply chains move fast, but most decisions still lag behind. Teams work across disconnected tools, handle data manually, and wait days for results. By the time insights are ready, the situation has already shifted.
Sophus is built to change that.
Through its SaaS-based platforms, Sophus X and Dastro, the company enables teams to build models quickly, run hundreds of scenarios in parallel, and move from data to decisions in hours. The platform is designed for accessibility and collaboration, so teams across the organization can work together without delays.
At the Symposium, Sophus will demonstrate how companies can reduce decision time, test multiple scenarios at once, and respond faster to change. The focus is not only on better modeling, but on making those models usable in real time.
As supply chains grow more complex, the ability to act quickly is becoming a key advantage. Businesses that can evaluate options faster are better equipped to manage disruptions, control costs, and maintain service levels.
Sophus aims to close the gap between fast-moving markets and slow decision-making by giving teams the tools to keep up.
In today’s supply chain environment, speed is not optional. It is the difference between reacting late and acting on time.
Contact
Sophus TechnologyContact
Raphael Yue
+1 734-219-4770
https://sophus.ai/
Raphael Yue
+1 734-219-4770
https://sophus.ai/
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