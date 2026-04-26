Adoptions From The Heart to Participate in Delco Gives
Connect, Support, and Share AFTH’s mission. Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) invites you to engage in AFTH’s participation in Delco Gives, a county-wide giving movement that supports and strengthens the community, while raising money for local organizations.
Wynnewood, PA, April 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Event details: The event will take place on May 6 – 7 and will run for 24 hours. Hosted by The Foundation for Delaware County, Delco Gives offers meaningful opportunities for connection, education, and engagement across the community. The initiative aims to bring people together in support of AFTH’s mission to create safe and loving homes for children. Funds raised will directly benefit programs that provide comprehensive, quality services to families, birth parents, and adoptees. Activities throughout the event include performances, art shows, open houses, walks, and community gatherings. Call (610) 642-7200, or for more details, contact AFTHpr@afth.org.
About Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. Maxine’s dream was to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, and VA.
About Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. Maxine’s dream was to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, and VA.
Contact
Adoptions From The HeartContact
Claire Robb
610-642-7200
https://afth.org/
Claire Robb
610-642-7200
https://afth.org/
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