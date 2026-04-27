ClaimExchange Launches Unified Platform to Bring Clarity, Compliance, and Predictability to Personal Injury Workflows
Castle Rock, CO, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ClaimExchange announced the launch of its newly unified website, bringing together its technology and financial solutions within a personal injury marketplace designed to support healthcare providers, attorneys, and funding partners. The expanded platform reflects ClaimExchange’s commitment to reducing operational complexity, improving compliance, delivering greater financial predictability across lien-based workflows, and creating new opportunities for funders to deploy capital and access a broader, more transparent set of deal opportunities.
Personal injury cases require coordination between medical providers, attorneys, patients, and funders, often across disconnected systems and lengthy settlement timelines. ClaimExchange was built to address these challenges by aligning data, automation, and ethical financial solutions into a single, connected platform.
At the center of the platform is CaseCompass, ClaimExchange’s AI-driven case management and automation solution. CaseCompass serves as the operational backbone where personal injury cases live, stay on track, and progress without unnecessary disruption. By organizing documentation, maintaining accurate case data, and improving visibility across stakeholders, CaseCompass helps reduce gaps in treatment and supports continuity of care throughout the life of a case.
Built on this foundation, ClaimCapital provides a no-recourse funding solution for healthcare providers, allowing them to convert lien-based receivables into working capital through a structured purchase model based on historical collections data. This approach helps providers reduce uncertainty tied to aging accounts receivable without loans, repayment obligations, or patient involvement.
Supporting this financial foundation are ClaimExchange’s operational and technology solutions, which work together to reduce administrative burden and improve patient care and transparency across cases.
CaseCommand provides IT-enabled care coordination services that complement the technology. Through hands-on administrative support, CaseCommand helps manage documentation coordination and communication workflows, while helping lessen gaps in treatment and allowing internal teams to focus on higher-value work.
The ecosystem also includes targeted workflow tools designed to reduce friction at key moments in the case lifecycle. StatusNow improves visibility into case status, reducing repetitive outreach and interruptions. SettleNow streamlines settlement documentation collection and preparation, helping ensure files are complete and consistent when settlements move forward.
Rounding out the platform, ClaimCash provides patients with access to financial support during treatment while they wait for their cases to resolve through settlement.
Together, these solutions create a shared operational framework that supports compliance, reduces manual work, and strengthens collaboration between providers and attorneys. Rather than relying on fragmented systems or reactive processes, ClaimExchange enables stakeholders to operate with greater clarity and confidence.
The launch of the new ClaimExchange website reflects the company’s broader vision: to bring structure, predictability, and ethical financial solutions to the personal injury ecosystem without compromising professional standards or relationships.
The ClaimExchange website is officially live, offering healthcare providers, attorneys, and operational leaders a centralized view of the platform’s solutions and how they work together to support sustainable, compliant growth.
About ClaimExchange
ClaimExchange is an IT-enabled financial services marketplace powering the modern personal injury ecosystem. We enable providers to access liquidity, funders to deploy capital intelligently, and patients to get the care they need—faster, safer, and with greater transparency. We don’t just finance recovery—we help orchestrate it.
Personal injury cases require coordination between medical providers, attorneys, patients, and funders, often across disconnected systems and lengthy settlement timelines. ClaimExchange was built to address these challenges by aligning data, automation, and ethical financial solutions into a single, connected platform.
At the center of the platform is CaseCompass, ClaimExchange’s AI-driven case management and automation solution. CaseCompass serves as the operational backbone where personal injury cases live, stay on track, and progress without unnecessary disruption. By organizing documentation, maintaining accurate case data, and improving visibility across stakeholders, CaseCompass helps reduce gaps in treatment and supports continuity of care throughout the life of a case.
Built on this foundation, ClaimCapital provides a no-recourse funding solution for healthcare providers, allowing them to convert lien-based receivables into working capital through a structured purchase model based on historical collections data. This approach helps providers reduce uncertainty tied to aging accounts receivable without loans, repayment obligations, or patient involvement.
Supporting this financial foundation are ClaimExchange’s operational and technology solutions, which work together to reduce administrative burden and improve patient care and transparency across cases.
CaseCommand provides IT-enabled care coordination services that complement the technology. Through hands-on administrative support, CaseCommand helps manage documentation coordination and communication workflows, while helping lessen gaps in treatment and allowing internal teams to focus on higher-value work.
The ecosystem also includes targeted workflow tools designed to reduce friction at key moments in the case lifecycle. StatusNow improves visibility into case status, reducing repetitive outreach and interruptions. SettleNow streamlines settlement documentation collection and preparation, helping ensure files are complete and consistent when settlements move forward.
Rounding out the platform, ClaimCash provides patients with access to financial support during treatment while they wait for their cases to resolve through settlement.
Together, these solutions create a shared operational framework that supports compliance, reduces manual work, and strengthens collaboration between providers and attorneys. Rather than relying on fragmented systems or reactive processes, ClaimExchange enables stakeholders to operate with greater clarity and confidence.
The launch of the new ClaimExchange website reflects the company’s broader vision: to bring structure, predictability, and ethical financial solutions to the personal injury ecosystem without compromising professional standards or relationships.
The ClaimExchange website is officially live, offering healthcare providers, attorneys, and operational leaders a centralized view of the platform’s solutions and how they work together to support sustainable, compliant growth.
About ClaimExchange
ClaimExchange is an IT-enabled financial services marketplace powering the modern personal injury ecosystem. We enable providers to access liquidity, funders to deploy capital intelligently, and patients to get the care they need—faster, safer, and with greater transparency. We don’t just finance recovery—we help orchestrate it.
Contact
ClaimExchangeContact
Tim Ormond
888-234-0037
Tim Ormond
888-234-0037
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