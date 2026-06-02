USA Movie Cars Unveils RentAnAmbulance.com – Premium Ambulance Rentals for Film, TV, and Productions
USA Movie Cars has launched RentAnAmbulance.com, a new specialized platform offering authentic classic and modern ambulances for rent nationwide. Designed for film, television, commercials, music videos, and photo shoots, the site provides production-ready emergency vehicles with realistic lights and interiors. Additional availability in Canada and the UK, plus an open invitation for ambulance owners to list their vehicles at no cost.
Phoenix, AZ, June 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- USA Movie Cars, a trusted nationwide leader in picture vehicle rentals for the entertainment industry, has officially launched RentAnAmbulance.com, a new specialized website dedicated to providing authentic ambulances and emergency vehicles for film, television, commercials, music videos, and photo shoots.
The dedicated platform offers easy access to a diverse fleet of classic and modern ambulances, along with ambulance-style SUVs. Vehicles are available for rent throughout the United States, with additional options in Canada and the United Kingdom. Each vehicle is production-ready, featuring realistic lighting, authentic markings, and detailed interiors to enhance on-screen credibility.
“RentAnAmbulance.com was created to streamline the process of securing high-quality emergency vehicles for any production,” said a spokesperson for USA Movie Cars. “From intense medical drama scenes to action sequences and commercial shoots, our ambulances deliver the visual impact and realism that filmmakers need.”
The user-friendly site allows quick browsing with detailed photos and specifications. It also invites ambulance owners across the country to list their qualifying vehicles at no upfront cost, helping grow the available inventory for entertainment projects.
RentAnAmbulance.com joins USA Movie Cars’ expanding family of niche rental platforms, which includes CopCarRental.com and RentAHearse.com. The company has built a solid reputation for reliability, supplying picture cars to major studios and networks such as Disney, Warner Bros., ABC, Discovery, and many independent productions.
Producers, directors, and location managers can now explore available ambulances and request quotes directly through the new website.
For more information or to book an ambulance for your next project, visit RentAnAmbulance.com.
Contact Information:
USA Movie Cars
Phone: (602) 882-2705
Email: info@usamoviecars.com
Website: USAMovieCars.com
Ambulance Rentals: RentAnAmbulance.com
About USA Movie Cars
USA Movie Cars is a premier picture car rental and coordination company serving the film, television, advertising, and events industries across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
Media Contact:
Rob Rutledge
Phone: 602-882-2705
Email: info@usamoviecars.com
The dedicated platform offers easy access to a diverse fleet of classic and modern ambulances, along with ambulance-style SUVs. Vehicles are available for rent throughout the United States, with additional options in Canada and the United Kingdom. Each vehicle is production-ready, featuring realistic lighting, authentic markings, and detailed interiors to enhance on-screen credibility.
“RentAnAmbulance.com was created to streamline the process of securing high-quality emergency vehicles for any production,” said a spokesperson for USA Movie Cars. “From intense medical drama scenes to action sequences and commercial shoots, our ambulances deliver the visual impact and realism that filmmakers need.”
The user-friendly site allows quick browsing with detailed photos and specifications. It also invites ambulance owners across the country to list their qualifying vehicles at no upfront cost, helping grow the available inventory for entertainment projects.
RentAnAmbulance.com joins USA Movie Cars’ expanding family of niche rental platforms, which includes CopCarRental.com and RentAHearse.com. The company has built a solid reputation for reliability, supplying picture cars to major studios and networks such as Disney, Warner Bros., ABC, Discovery, and many independent productions.
Producers, directors, and location managers can now explore available ambulances and request quotes directly through the new website.
For more information or to book an ambulance for your next project, visit RentAnAmbulance.com.
Contact Information:
USA Movie Cars
Phone: (602) 882-2705
Email: info@usamoviecars.com
Website: USAMovieCars.com
Ambulance Rentals: RentAnAmbulance.com
About USA Movie Cars
USA Movie Cars is a premier picture car rental and coordination company serving the film, television, advertising, and events industries across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
Media Contact:
Rob Rutledge
Phone: 602-882-2705
Email: info@usamoviecars.com
Contact
USA Movie CarsContact
Rob Rutledge
602-882-2705
https://usamoviecars.com
imdb.me/robrutledge
Rob Rutledge
602-882-2705
https://usamoviecars.com
imdb.me/robrutledge
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