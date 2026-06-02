HOO CHEMTEC Exports 15 Metric Tons of Polyaluminum Chloride (PAC) to Turkish Municipal Water Authority
HOO CHEMTEC, a leading global supplier of water treatment chemicals, has completed a significant shipment of 15 metric tons of high-performance Polyaluminum Chloride (PAC) to a major municipal water authority in Turkey. This delivery underscores the company’s robust supply chain capabilities and commitment to supporting critical water infrastructure projects in the Eurasian region.
Zhengzhou, China, June 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- HOO CHEMTEC, a premier manufacturer and exporter of specialty water treatment chemicals, proudly announces the successful delivery of 15 metric tons of Polyaluminum Chloride (PAC) to a key municipal water utility provider in Turkey. The high-purity coagulant is designated for deployment in the region’s drinking water purification systems, ensuring safer and clearer water for local communities.
Polyaluminum Chloride is a next-generation inorganic polymer coagulant renowned for its superior performance in water clarification. Compared to traditional coagulants like alum, it requires a lower dosage, forms denser and faster-settling flocs, and operates effectively across a broader pH range. This shipment is specifically engineered to enhance the removal of turbidity, suspended solids, and organic contaminants from raw water sources, aligning with Turkey’s stringent environmental and public health standards.
“This export milestone reflects the trust our international partners place in HOO CHEMTEC’s product quality and logistical reliability,” said Raina Zhang, Technical Writer at HOO CHEMTEC. “As Turkey continues to invest in upgrading its water infrastructure, we are dedicated to providing tailored chemical solutions that balance performance, cost-efficiency, and environmental sustainability.”
The PAC supplied boasts an Al₂O₃ content of 30%, meeting rigorous international specifications for potable water applications. HOO CHEMTEC ensured the product was securely packaged in 25kg PP woven bags with inner liners and dispatched via an optimized logistics route to guarantee timely arrival and product integrity.
About HOO CHEMTEC:
HOO CHEMTEC specializes in the research, production, and global distribution of high-performance water treatment chemicals. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio including coagulants, flocculants, corrosion inhibitors, and specialty additives for applications spanning municipal water supply, wastewater treatment, power generation, textiles, and paper manufacturing. Committed to quality innovation and customer success, HOO CHEMTEC serves clients across the globe.
Media Contact:
HOO CHEMTEC
Email: enquiry@hoochemtec.com
Website: www.hoochemtec.com
Polyaluminum Chloride is a next-generation inorganic polymer coagulant renowned for its superior performance in water clarification. Compared to traditional coagulants like alum, it requires a lower dosage, forms denser and faster-settling flocs, and operates effectively across a broader pH range. This shipment is specifically engineered to enhance the removal of turbidity, suspended solids, and organic contaminants from raw water sources, aligning with Turkey’s stringent environmental and public health standards.
“This export milestone reflects the trust our international partners place in HOO CHEMTEC’s product quality and logistical reliability,” said Raina Zhang, Technical Writer at HOO CHEMTEC. “As Turkey continues to invest in upgrading its water infrastructure, we are dedicated to providing tailored chemical solutions that balance performance, cost-efficiency, and environmental sustainability.”
The PAC supplied boasts an Al₂O₃ content of 30%, meeting rigorous international specifications for potable water applications. HOO CHEMTEC ensured the product was securely packaged in 25kg PP woven bags with inner liners and dispatched via an optimized logistics route to guarantee timely arrival and product integrity.
About HOO CHEMTEC:
HOO CHEMTEC specializes in the research, production, and global distribution of high-performance water treatment chemicals. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio including coagulants, flocculants, corrosion inhibitors, and specialty additives for applications spanning municipal water supply, wastewater treatment, power generation, textiles, and paper manufacturing. Committed to quality innovation and customer success, HOO CHEMTEC serves clients across the globe.
Media Contact:
HOO CHEMTEC
Email: enquiry@hoochemtec.com
Website: www.hoochemtec.com
Contact
Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTECContact
Rain Zhang
+86 16696202111
www.hoochemtec.com
Rain Zhang
+86 16696202111
www.hoochemtec.com
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