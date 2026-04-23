Wheel Fun Rentals Brings Back Iconic Swan Boats to Humboldt Park in Chicago
Chicago, IL, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The lagoon in Humboldt Pak just got a whole lot more fun... again! Wheel Fun Rentals is thrilled to announce the reopening of its location at the Humboldt Park Boathouse, offering visitors and locals a great way to enjoy all the park has to offer with its iconic Swan Pedal Boats and flagship 4-wheel Surrey cycles.
Nestled on Chicago’s West Side, Humboldt Park is celebrated for its historic charm, scenic lagoon, and vibrant community. With picturesque views and a peaceful setting, it’s an ideal escape for families, couples, and groups. The return of Swan Boats adds a nostalgic touch, blending the park’s rich history with new memories for today’s visitors. Swan Boat rentals will open on Saturday, April 25 with Surrey cycle rentals following in early May.
Wheel Fun Rentals at Humboldt Park will feature both the brand’s iconic Swan Pedal Boats and its signature multi-rider 4-wheel Surrey cycles, giving guests two fun-filled ways to explore by water and by land. Whether gliding across the lagoon in a whimsical swan boat or cruising the park’s scenic pathways with family and friends, visitors can enjoy an easygoing, laughter-filled outing perfect for all ages.
“We’re thrilled to bring the Swan Boats back to Humboldt Park,” said franchise owner Rodney Knight. “The community has been asking for their return, and it’s exciting to once again offer an activity that brings people together, gets them outside, and highlights the beauty of the park.” He added that the goal is to create a welcoming, family-friendly experience that reflects the spirit and pride of the surrounding neighborhood.
Rentals are available on a first-come, first-served basis with Swan Boat rentals priced at $30 per hour. Each boat can accommodate up to 2 adults and 2 children under 10 years of age. Wheel Fun’s Surrey cycles are priced at $29 for a Single Surrey (seats up to 3 adults and 2 small children) and $39 for a Double Surrey (seats up to 6 adults and 2 small children). Group outings and special events will also be accommodated, making it an ideal destination for celebrations and community gatherings.
Wheel Fun Rentals has been a trusted, national leader in outdoor recreation for over 30 years, bringing unique, people-powered fun to parks and waterfronts nationwide. For more information on Wheel Fun Rentals at Humboldt Park, including rental details and hours of operation, visit wheelfunrentals.com/humboldt.
Media Contact: Rodney Knight • (320) 266-1164 • wheelfunrentals@msn.com
Nestled on Chicago’s West Side, Humboldt Park is celebrated for its historic charm, scenic lagoon, and vibrant community. With picturesque views and a peaceful setting, it’s an ideal escape for families, couples, and groups. The return of Swan Boats adds a nostalgic touch, blending the park’s rich history with new memories for today’s visitors. Swan Boat rentals will open on Saturday, April 25 with Surrey cycle rentals following in early May.
Wheel Fun Rentals at Humboldt Park will feature both the brand’s iconic Swan Pedal Boats and its signature multi-rider 4-wheel Surrey cycles, giving guests two fun-filled ways to explore by water and by land. Whether gliding across the lagoon in a whimsical swan boat or cruising the park’s scenic pathways with family and friends, visitors can enjoy an easygoing, laughter-filled outing perfect for all ages.
“We’re thrilled to bring the Swan Boats back to Humboldt Park,” said franchise owner Rodney Knight. “The community has been asking for their return, and it’s exciting to once again offer an activity that brings people together, gets them outside, and highlights the beauty of the park.” He added that the goal is to create a welcoming, family-friendly experience that reflects the spirit and pride of the surrounding neighborhood.
Rentals are available on a first-come, first-served basis with Swan Boat rentals priced at $30 per hour. Each boat can accommodate up to 2 adults and 2 children under 10 years of age. Wheel Fun’s Surrey cycles are priced at $29 for a Single Surrey (seats up to 3 adults and 2 small children) and $39 for a Double Surrey (seats up to 6 adults and 2 small children). Group outings and special events will also be accommodated, making it an ideal destination for celebrations and community gatherings.
Wheel Fun Rentals has been a trusted, national leader in outdoor recreation for over 30 years, bringing unique, people-powered fun to parks and waterfronts nationwide. For more information on Wheel Fun Rentals at Humboldt Park, including rental details and hours of operation, visit wheelfunrentals.com/humboldt.
Media Contact: Rodney Knight • (320) 266-1164 • wheelfunrentals@msn.com
Contact
Wheel Fun RentalsContact
Rodney Knights
(320) 266-1164
https://wheelfunrentals.com/il/chicago/humboldt-park/
Rodney Knights
(320) 266-1164
https://wheelfunrentals.com/il/chicago/humboldt-park/
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