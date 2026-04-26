Dream Big - Maywood Fine Arts Renovation Kickoff
Dream Big - Maywood Fine Arts is thrilled to host a Renovation Kickoff at its historic fine arts building in the downtown business district of Maywood on April 30 at 12PM.
Maywood, IL, April 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Maywood Fine Arts is hosting a Renovation Kickoff Ceremony on April 30 at 12PM to officially mark the start of comprehensive renovations to revitalize its historic Fine Arts building located at the corner of 5th Avenue and Lake Street over the summer.
This summer’s renovation project marks the final phase of a 15-year capital improvement plan, set to transform the Fine Arts building into a more welcoming, beautiful, and state-of-the-art facility. Improvements will include additional classroom and programming space, improving the efficiency of HVAC systems and making structural improvements which will ensure the building remains a community resource and source of pride for decades to come.
The ceremony will be attended by the State of Illinois Speaker of the House, Emanuel “Chris” Welch, as well as local officials, project partners, and Maywood Fine Arts board members and staff, who will all be given a first look at the new building floor plans and renderings and the opportunity to have a walkthrough of the building.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026
Location: Maywood Fine Arts Building, 25 N. 5th Avenue, Maywood, IL 60153
Time: 12:00 PM
Maywood Fine Arts Association is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing high quality, affordable arts and fitness instruction to the children of Maywood and surrounding communities.
Maywood Fine Arts
25 North 5th Avenue – Maywood, Illinois 60153
(708)865-0301
info@maywoodfinearts.org
maywoodfinearts.org
Media Opportunity: They invite the media to attend the event and speak with board members and staff from Maywood Fine Arts about the event. For more information, please contact Rebecca Woll at (708)315-5917 or email rebecca@maywoodﬁnearts.org.
This summer’s renovation project marks the final phase of a 15-year capital improvement plan, set to transform the Fine Arts building into a more welcoming, beautiful, and state-of-the-art facility. Improvements will include additional classroom and programming space, improving the efficiency of HVAC systems and making structural improvements which will ensure the building remains a community resource and source of pride for decades to come.
The ceremony will be attended by the State of Illinois Speaker of the House, Emanuel “Chris” Welch, as well as local officials, project partners, and Maywood Fine Arts board members and staff, who will all be given a first look at the new building floor plans and renderings and the opportunity to have a walkthrough of the building.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026
Location: Maywood Fine Arts Building, 25 N. 5th Avenue, Maywood, IL 60153
Time: 12:00 PM
Maywood Fine Arts Association is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing high quality, affordable arts and fitness instruction to the children of Maywood and surrounding communities.
Maywood Fine Arts
25 North 5th Avenue – Maywood, Illinois 60153
(708)865-0301
info@maywoodfinearts.org
maywoodfinearts.org
Media Opportunity: They invite the media to attend the event and speak with board members and staff from Maywood Fine Arts about the event. For more information, please contact Rebecca Woll at (708)315-5917 or email rebecca@maywoodﬁnearts.org.
Contact
Maywood Fine Arts AssociationContact
Rebecca Woll
708-865-0301
maywoodfinearts.org
Rebecca Woll
708-865-0301
maywoodfinearts.org
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