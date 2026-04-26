Norva Foods - A Premium Seasoning Brand for the UK Market
London, United Kingdom, April 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rasool Limited is pleased to announce the launch of NorvaFoods, a premium seasoning brand developed to meet the growing demand for high-quality, reliable and flavour-driven products across the UK food market.
Built on a foundation of consistency, quality and modern taste preferences, NorvaFoods introduces a carefully curated range of seasonings designed for both everyday cooking and professional kitchens. Each product is developed with a focus on clean flavour, balanced profiles and dependable results supported by strict quality standards.
The initial Norva range includes BBQ Seasoning, Cajun Seasoning, Fajita Seasoning, Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Peri Peri Seasoning, and Chilli Lime Seasoning and more offering a diverse flavour portfolio suited to a wide range of cuisines and cooking styles.
“With Norva, our goal is to bring a consistent and premium seasoning solution to the UK market” said a spokesperson for Rasool Limited. “We are focused on delivering products that combine quality sourcing with reliable flavour, ensuring they perform in real kitchens from home cooks to food service professionals.”
Norva Foods reflects Rasool Limited’s broader commitment to building long-term partnerships and supplying high-quality food products through a transparent and efficient supply chain. The brand is positioned to serve both retail and B2B segments, supporting the evolving needs of the UK’s dynamic food industry.
Built on a foundation of consistency, quality and modern taste preferences, NorvaFoods introduces a carefully curated range of seasonings designed for both everyday cooking and professional kitchens. Each product is developed with a focus on clean flavour, balanced profiles and dependable results supported by strict quality standards.
The initial Norva range includes BBQ Seasoning, Cajun Seasoning, Fajita Seasoning, Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Peri Peri Seasoning, and Chilli Lime Seasoning and more offering a diverse flavour portfolio suited to a wide range of cuisines and cooking styles.
“With Norva, our goal is to bring a consistent and premium seasoning solution to the UK market” said a spokesperson for Rasool Limited. “We are focused on delivering products that combine quality sourcing with reliable flavour, ensuring they perform in real kitchens from home cooks to food service professionals.”
Norva Foods reflects Rasool Limited’s broader commitment to building long-term partnerships and supplying high-quality food products through a transparent and efficient supply chain. The brand is positioned to serve both retail and B2B segments, supporting the evolving needs of the UK’s dynamic food industry.
Contact
Rasool LimitedContact
Amanda Rose
+44 7386900180
www.rasoolltd.com
Amanda Rose
+44 7386900180
www.rasoolltd.com
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