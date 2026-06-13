Weeks After Michigan Debut, CENTURY 21 Circle Adds Second Office in Coldwater
CENTURY 21 Circle, ranked among the Top 10 CENTURY 21® companies globally, has continued its Michigan expansion with a second office in Coldwater just weeks after entering the state. CENTURY 21 Drews Realty becomes CENTURY 21 Circle — Coldwater, expanding the company’s growing four-state footprint across Illinois, Indiana, Florida, and Michigan.
Coldwater, MI, June 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CENTURY 21 Circle, ranked among the Top 10 CENTURY 21® companies globally and based in the Greater Chicago area, has continued its Michigan expansion with the addition of a second office in the state, located in Coldwater.
The move comes just weeks after the company’s Michigan debut and reflects continued momentum as CENTURY 21 Circle expands its footprint across the Midwest. With operations spanning Illinois, Indiana, Florida, and now Michigan, the company continues to grow through strategic market expansion and partnerships with respected local leaders.
As part of the transition, CENTURY 21 Drews Realty has become CENTURY 21 Circle — Coldwater, bringing more than 25 years of local service from its longtime Coldwater location into the company’s growing four-state network. The office is located at 9 W Chicago St. and serves Coldwater, Branch County, and Southern Michigan.
“What makes this exciting isn’t just adding another office — it’s who we choose to build with,” said Melissa Archer-Wirtz, CEO of CENTURY 21 Circle. “CENTURY 21 Drews Realty has built real trust in this market, and that is exactly the kind of foundation we want to grow from. We’re energized by the momentum we’re seeing in Michigan, and every step we take is meaningful and intentional. Welcoming Coldwater into the Circle advances our larger vision: a connected multi-state network, strongly rooted in the Midwest and built on local leadership, shared resources, and becoming the brokerage of choice in every market we serve.”
Located in southern Michigan near the Indiana border, Coldwater is positioned within a region where buyers, sellers, and agents increasingly operate across state lines. The expansion aligns with broader trends across Midwest markets, including relocation activity, referral movement, and demand for lifestyle-driven and second-home purchases.
“Our focus has always been on local expertise, strong relationships, and quality service throughout Coldwater, Branch County, and Southern Michigan,” said Jim Drews. “For more than 25 years, we’ve served this community from the same location, with a deep understanding of the homes, lakes, and people that make this area special. As we looked at the future, CENTURY 21 Circle felt like the right fit — a company that shares our commitment to service while bringing the marketing, support, and regional network to help us create even more opportunities for our agents and clients.”
With two Michigan offices now established in a matter of weeks, CENTURY 21 Circle’s presence in the state is already gaining momentum as the company continues to expand across its growing multi-state network.
About CENTURY 21 Circle
CENTURY 21 Circle is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC (century21.com), franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 ® brand. The approximately 125,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 11,000 offices spanning 79 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate websites offer numerous resources to help answer specific consumer real estate needs. They are c21circle.com, century21.com and commercial.century21.com.
Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Compass International Holdings (NYSE:COMP), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.
© Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21 ®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21 ® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.
The move comes just weeks after the company’s Michigan debut and reflects continued momentum as CENTURY 21 Circle expands its footprint across the Midwest. With operations spanning Illinois, Indiana, Florida, and now Michigan, the company continues to grow through strategic market expansion and partnerships with respected local leaders.
As part of the transition, CENTURY 21 Drews Realty has become CENTURY 21 Circle — Coldwater, bringing more than 25 years of local service from its longtime Coldwater location into the company’s growing four-state network. The office is located at 9 W Chicago St. and serves Coldwater, Branch County, and Southern Michigan.
“What makes this exciting isn’t just adding another office — it’s who we choose to build with,” said Melissa Archer-Wirtz, CEO of CENTURY 21 Circle. “CENTURY 21 Drews Realty has built real trust in this market, and that is exactly the kind of foundation we want to grow from. We’re energized by the momentum we’re seeing in Michigan, and every step we take is meaningful and intentional. Welcoming Coldwater into the Circle advances our larger vision: a connected multi-state network, strongly rooted in the Midwest and built on local leadership, shared resources, and becoming the brokerage of choice in every market we serve.”
Located in southern Michigan near the Indiana border, Coldwater is positioned within a region where buyers, sellers, and agents increasingly operate across state lines. The expansion aligns with broader trends across Midwest markets, including relocation activity, referral movement, and demand for lifestyle-driven and second-home purchases.
“Our focus has always been on local expertise, strong relationships, and quality service throughout Coldwater, Branch County, and Southern Michigan,” said Jim Drews. “For more than 25 years, we’ve served this community from the same location, with a deep understanding of the homes, lakes, and people that make this area special. As we looked at the future, CENTURY 21 Circle felt like the right fit — a company that shares our commitment to service while bringing the marketing, support, and regional network to help us create even more opportunities for our agents and clients.”
With two Michigan offices now established in a matter of weeks, CENTURY 21 Circle’s presence in the state is already gaining momentum as the company continues to expand across its growing multi-state network.
About CENTURY 21 Circle
CENTURY 21 Circle is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC (century21.com), franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 ® brand. The approximately 125,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 11,000 offices spanning 79 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate websites offer numerous resources to help answer specific consumer real estate needs. They are c21circle.com, century21.com and commercial.century21.com.
Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Compass International Holdings (NYSE:COMP), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.
© Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21 ®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21 ® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.
Contact
CENTURY 21 CircleContact
Courtney Cager
847.263.3122 ext. 1013
https://c21circle.com
Courtney Cager
847.263.3122 ext. 1013
https://c21circle.com
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