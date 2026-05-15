Best Companies Group Launches Free Best Places to Work in NYC Program
New York City Employers Gain a Competitive Edge Through Workplace Recognition and Employee Feedback.
New York, NY, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Best Companies Group (BCG), a leading workplace research firm, has opened registration for the 2026 Best Places to Work in NYC program. This annual recognition celebrates organizations across New York City that are building exceptional workplace cultures and putting employee engagement at the center of their business strategies. Best Companies Group is also excited to once again partner with Crain's New York Business to spotlight employers setting the standard for workplace excellence in the city.
New York City remains one of the largest and most competitive talent markets in the world, with more than 4.3 million private-sector jobs across the city, according to the New York State Department of Labor. Major industries such as finance, healthcare, professional services, and technology continue to compete for skilled professionals. The Best Places to Work in NYC program gives employers a clear advantage—providing trusted recognition and employee feedback that helps organizations stand out, strengthen culture, and attract top talent.
Why New York City Employers Should Participate:
- Valuable Employee Feedback: Gather meaningful feedback from employees through a comprehensive workplace survey.
- Competitor Benchmarking: See how your organization compares to other employers across New York City.
- Recognition Among Top Employers: Earn recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in NYC and stand alongside the region’s top employers.
Companies that meet the criteria will be named among the Best Places to Work in NYC and receive benchmarked insights to support their talent and culture strategies.
Registration is open now through May 22, 2026.
Companies can learn more and register here: https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-places-to-work-in-nyc/?utm_source=Various&utm_medium=Various&utm_campaign=Public%20Relations%20Marketing
About Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group (BCG) has been identifying and recognizing great workplaces since 2004. Through independent research and data-driven employee surveys, BCG helps employers benchmark their culture, improve employee engagement, and earn recognition in national and regional “Best Places to Work” programs across the U.S. and globally.
New York City remains one of the largest and most competitive talent markets in the world, with more than 4.3 million private-sector jobs across the city, according to the New York State Department of Labor. Major industries such as finance, healthcare, professional services, and technology continue to compete for skilled professionals. The Best Places to Work in NYC program gives employers a clear advantage—providing trusted recognition and employee feedback that helps organizations stand out, strengthen culture, and attract top talent.
Why New York City Employers Should Participate:
- Valuable Employee Feedback: Gather meaningful feedback from employees through a comprehensive workplace survey.
- Competitor Benchmarking: See how your organization compares to other employers across New York City.
- Recognition Among Top Employers: Earn recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in NYC and stand alongside the region’s top employers.
Companies that meet the criteria will be named among the Best Places to Work in NYC and receive benchmarked insights to support their talent and culture strategies.
Registration is open now through May 22, 2026.
Companies can learn more and register here: https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-places-to-work-in-nyc/?utm_source=Various&utm_medium=Various&utm_campaign=Public%20Relations%20Marketing
About Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group (BCG) has been identifying and recognizing great workplaces since 2004. Through independent research and data-driven employee surveys, BCG helps employers benchmark their culture, improve employee engagement, and earn recognition in national and regional “Best Places to Work” programs across the U.S. and globally.
Contact
Best Companies GroupContact
Natalie Harmon
717-909-1570
bestcompaniesgroup.com/
Natalie Harmon
717-909-1570
bestcompaniesgroup.com/
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