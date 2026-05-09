ZionSphere Launches In-Kind Giving Program to Bring Biblical VR to Underserved Youth
ZionSphere, a Rocky Mount-based virtual reality faith platform, announces the Open Doors In-Kind Giving Program to support underserved youth with immersive biblical VR experiences at no cost. The initiative invites donations of equipment, vehicles, and professional services through its 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor, expanding access to Scripture-based VR learning.
Rocky Mount, NC, May 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ZionSphere, the virtual reality faith experience platform headquartered in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, today announced the launch of its Open Doors In-Kind Giving Program — a public initiative inviting businesses, churches, and individuals to donate equipment, vehicles, and professional services to help bring immersive biblical VR experiences to underserved youth at no cost.
The Open Doors Program is ZionSphere's charitable outreach arm, operating under the fiscal sponsorship of the Christian Ministry Alliance (CMA), a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Through Open Doors, youth groups from low-income, rural, and urban underserved communities receive fully sponsored access to ZionSphere's platform — the same experience as any paying partner, at zero cost to their ministry.
"Every youth deserves to encounter Scripture — not just the ones whose church can afford it," said Starkey Roberson, Founder and CEO of ZionSphere. "Open Doors exists because the calling God gave us doesn't stop at a paywall. We're asking businesses and individuals who believe in this mission to help us put more headsets in more hands."
The newly launched In-Kind Wishlist is now publicly available at zionsphere.world/open-doors-wishlist, where donors can view the program's full list of needed items — including Meta Quest VR headsets, charging docks, event supplies, cargo vehicles, and pro bono professional services such as grant writing, graphic design, and legal assistance.
All in-kind donations made through the Open Doors Program are fully tax-deductible under the CMA's 501(c)(3) status. Donors receive a written acknowledgment letter for their records.
"We're starting local — right here in Rocky Mount and eastern North Carolina," Roberson added. "But this program is designed to grow. Every headset donated, every van offered, every hour of pro bono service expands how many young people we can reach with the Word of God."
Churches, businesses, and individuals interested in donating may visit zionsphere.world/open-doors-wishlist or contact the ZionSphere team directly at partners@zionsphere.world or 1-252-888-5106.
Monetary donations to the Open Doors Program are also accepted through the Christian Ministry Alliance's giving profile and are fully tax-deductible. ZionSphere's profile with CMA can be found here: https://fso.christianministryalliance.org/member-profile/zionsphere-open-doors-program/
About ZionSphere
ZionSphere is a virtual reality faith experience platform born from obedience — founded in Rocky Mount, North Carolina by Starkey Roberson after receiving a specific directive from the Holy Spirit to build immersive VR experiences around biblical stories. The platform launches across VR, Web, iOS, and Android in Summer 2026, with its inaugural experience, Jonah & The Whale, placing users inside one of Scripture's most powerful stories as an active participant. Learn more at www.zionsphere.world.
The Open Doors Program is ZionSphere's charitable outreach arm, operating under the fiscal sponsorship of the Christian Ministry Alliance (CMA), a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Through Open Doors, youth groups from low-income, rural, and urban underserved communities receive fully sponsored access to ZionSphere's platform — the same experience as any paying partner, at zero cost to their ministry.
"Every youth deserves to encounter Scripture — not just the ones whose church can afford it," said Starkey Roberson, Founder and CEO of ZionSphere. "Open Doors exists because the calling God gave us doesn't stop at a paywall. We're asking businesses and individuals who believe in this mission to help us put more headsets in more hands."
The newly launched In-Kind Wishlist is now publicly available at zionsphere.world/open-doors-wishlist, where donors can view the program's full list of needed items — including Meta Quest VR headsets, charging docks, event supplies, cargo vehicles, and pro bono professional services such as grant writing, graphic design, and legal assistance.
All in-kind donations made through the Open Doors Program are fully tax-deductible under the CMA's 501(c)(3) status. Donors receive a written acknowledgment letter for their records.
"We're starting local — right here in Rocky Mount and eastern North Carolina," Roberson added. "But this program is designed to grow. Every headset donated, every van offered, every hour of pro bono service expands how many young people we can reach with the Word of God."
Churches, businesses, and individuals interested in donating may visit zionsphere.world/open-doors-wishlist or contact the ZionSphere team directly at partners@zionsphere.world or 1-252-888-5106.
Monetary donations to the Open Doors Program are also accepted through the Christian Ministry Alliance's giving profile and are fully tax-deductible. ZionSphere's profile with CMA can be found here: https://fso.christianministryalliance.org/member-profile/zionsphere-open-doors-program/
About ZionSphere
ZionSphere is a virtual reality faith experience platform born from obedience — founded in Rocky Mount, North Carolina by Starkey Roberson after receiving a specific directive from the Holy Spirit to build immersive VR experiences around biblical stories. The platform launches across VR, Web, iOS, and Android in Summer 2026, with its inaugural experience, Jonah & The Whale, placing users inside one of Scripture's most powerful stories as an active participant. Learn more at www.zionsphere.world.
Contact
ZionSphere LLCContact
Starkey Roberson
1-252-888-5106
https://www.zionsphere.world
Starkey Roberson
1-252-888-5106
https://www.zionsphere.world
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