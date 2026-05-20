Howskey Launches AI Concierge for Short-Term Rentals, Turning House Manuals Into Instant Guest Answers on WhatsApp in Any Language
Howskey is building the AI brain for every property. Starting with short-term rentals, it creates intelligent, always-on concierges that answer guest questions instantly—so hosts get their time back without sacrificing guest experience.
Vancouver, Canada, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Howskey, a Vancouver-based startup, recently launched its AI-powered guest communication platform for Airbnb and short-term rental hosts and is gaining early traction among hosts looking to automate repetitive guest messaging. The company is building the AI brain for every property—starting with short-term rentals—by transforming static property information into intelligent, always-on concierges.
Short-term rental hosts frequently manage a high volume of repetitive guest questions—from late-night check-ins and WiFi access to parking instructions and house rules. While property manuals exist, guests rarely read them and instead prefer messaging for quick answers. This creates constant interruptions for hosts and increases the risk of delayed responses.
Howskey addresses this by turning house manuals into AI-powered concierges that deliver instant, property-specific answers via WhatsApp. Hosts upload their property details once, and Howskey trains a dedicated AI concierge for each property. Guests can access it by scanning a QR code or messaging directly on WhatsApp—no apps or behavior changes required.
“With Howskey, we’re building toward a world where every property operates with an intelligent, always-on concierge,” said Jaswinder, CEO of Howskey. “We’re starting by solving one of the most persistent problems for hosts—repetitive guest communication—but the long-term vision is much broader.”
Since its launch earlier this month, Howskey has seen early adoption among short-term rental hosts—particularly those managing one to five properties—who want to reduce repetitive guest messaging without adopting complex property management systems.
Howskey offers a 14-day free trial, followed by a subscription priced at $19 per property per month. Each property has its own AI concierge trained on its specific details, ensuring accurate and consistent guest responses.
Looking ahead, Howskey is evolving beyond answering guest questions into a broader intelligence layer that powers how properties understand and interact with their guests. As the short-term rental market continues to professionalize, the company is positioning itself to define how guest communication—and eventually property operations—are automated through AI.
For more information visit howskey.com
Short-term rental hosts frequently manage a high volume of repetitive guest questions—from late-night check-ins and WiFi access to parking instructions and house rules. While property manuals exist, guests rarely read them and instead prefer messaging for quick answers. This creates constant interruptions for hosts and increases the risk of delayed responses.
Howskey addresses this by turning house manuals into AI-powered concierges that deliver instant, property-specific answers via WhatsApp. Hosts upload their property details once, and Howskey trains a dedicated AI concierge for each property. Guests can access it by scanning a QR code or messaging directly on WhatsApp—no apps or behavior changes required.
“With Howskey, we’re building toward a world where every property operates with an intelligent, always-on concierge,” said Jaswinder, CEO of Howskey. “We’re starting by solving one of the most persistent problems for hosts—repetitive guest communication—but the long-term vision is much broader.”
Since its launch earlier this month, Howskey has seen early adoption among short-term rental hosts—particularly those managing one to five properties—who want to reduce repetitive guest messaging without adopting complex property management systems.
Howskey offers a 14-day free trial, followed by a subscription priced at $19 per property per month. Each property has its own AI concierge trained on its specific details, ensuring accurate and consistent guest responses.
Looking ahead, Howskey is evolving beyond answering guest questions into a broader intelligence layer that powers how properties understand and interact with their guests. As the short-term rental market continues to professionalize, the company is positioning itself to define how guest communication—and eventually property operations—are automated through AI.
For more information visit howskey.com
Contact
Howskey Inc.Contact
Jaswinder Randhawa
778-875-5049
www.howskey.com
Jaswinder Randhawa
778-875-5049
www.howskey.com
Categories