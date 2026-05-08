AccuQuilt and OESD Announce Partnership Connecting Accurate Fabric Cutting and Machine Embroidery

AccuQuilt and OESD have announced a partnership that brings together precision fabric cutting and machine embroidery, beginning with perfectly cut appliqué shapes as the foundation for superior results. By combining AccuQuilt’s cutting systems with OESD’s embroidery designs, the collaboration aims to streamline workflows, improve accuracy, and help makers create cleaner, more polished projects while expanding their creative possibilities.