AccuQuilt and OESD Announce Partnership Connecting Accurate Fabric Cutting and Machine Embroidery
AccuQuilt and OESD have announced a partnership that brings together precision fabric cutting and machine embroidery, beginning with perfectly cut appliqué shapes as the foundation for superior results. By combining AccuQuilt’s cutting systems with OESD’s embroidery designs, the collaboration aims to streamline workflows, improve accuracy, and help makers create cleaner, more polished projects while expanding their creative possibilities.
Omaha, NE, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AccuQuilt and Oklahoma Embroidery Supply & Design (OESD) have announced a new partnership focused on connecting precision fabric cutting and machine embroidery.
AccuQuilt, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, develops fabric cutting systems, dies, patterns, and accessories designed to help quilters cut fabric quickly and accurately. OESD creates machine embroidery designs, along with related supplies and educational resources, and works with a network of retail partners and industry professionals.
The partnership connects precise fabric cutting with machine embroidery, starting with perfectly cut applique shapes as the foundation for better results. By combining AccuQuilt’s cutting systems with OESD’s embroidery designs, the collaboration aims to simplify the creative process, improve accuracy, and help makers achieve cleaner, more polished embroidery while exploring new techniques.
“At AccuQuilt, we’re always looking for ways to make creating easier and more enjoyable for makers,” said Lynn Gibney, Chief Brand & Product Officer at AccuQuilt. “Partnering with OESD allows us to connect accurate fabric cutting with machine embroidery in a way that feels natural, practical, and inspiring for customers who love to explore new techniques.”
“This partnership makes the creative process smoother and more fun,” said Karie Cooney, Director of Product Development at OESD. “We’re taking inspiration from AccuQuilt dies and turning that into embroidery designs our customers will love, with all the artistry our team brings. Adding perfectly pre-cut applique shapes just makes the whole experience even better.”
The companies expect to introduce coordinated offerings that bring together AccuQuilt cutting systems and OESD embroidery designs and materials. More information will be released as those efforts develop.
About AccuQuilt
AccuQuilt, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, develops fabric cutting systems, dies, patterns, and accessories for quilters and fabric crafters.
About OESD
Oklahoma Embroidery Supply & Design (OESD) creates machine embroidery designs, supplies, and educational resources, and collaborates with designers, artists, educators, and product experts to support makers and retail partners.
AccuQuilt, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, develops fabric cutting systems, dies, patterns, and accessories designed to help quilters cut fabric quickly and accurately. OESD creates machine embroidery designs, along with related supplies and educational resources, and works with a network of retail partners and industry professionals.
The partnership connects precise fabric cutting with machine embroidery, starting with perfectly cut applique shapes as the foundation for better results. By combining AccuQuilt’s cutting systems with OESD’s embroidery designs, the collaboration aims to simplify the creative process, improve accuracy, and help makers achieve cleaner, more polished embroidery while exploring new techniques.
“At AccuQuilt, we’re always looking for ways to make creating easier and more enjoyable for makers,” said Lynn Gibney, Chief Brand & Product Officer at AccuQuilt. “Partnering with OESD allows us to connect accurate fabric cutting with machine embroidery in a way that feels natural, practical, and inspiring for customers who love to explore new techniques.”
“This partnership makes the creative process smoother and more fun,” said Karie Cooney, Director of Product Development at OESD. “We’re taking inspiration from AccuQuilt dies and turning that into embroidery designs our customers will love, with all the artistry our team brings. Adding perfectly pre-cut applique shapes just makes the whole experience even better.”
The companies expect to introduce coordinated offerings that bring together AccuQuilt cutting systems and OESD embroidery designs and materials. More information will be released as those efforts develop.
About AccuQuilt
AccuQuilt, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, develops fabric cutting systems, dies, patterns, and accessories for quilters and fabric crafters.
About OESD
Oklahoma Embroidery Supply & Design (OESD) creates machine embroidery designs, supplies, and educational resources, and collaborates with designers, artists, educators, and product experts to support makers and retail partners.
Contact
AccuQuiltContact
Lacey Cutler
888-258-7913
www.accuquilt.com
Lacey Cutler
888-258-7913
www.accuquilt.com
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